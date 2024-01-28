Highlights Xabi Alonso has emerged as the frontrunner to become the next manager of Liverpool, following Jurgen Klopp's departure in the summer.

Alonso's impressive tenure at Bayer Leverkusen has elevated him to the top of the list of potential incoming managers.

With his experience playing for top clubs and learning from esteemed managers, Alonso's style of play and connection with Liverpool make him a strong candidate for the job.

Xabi Alonso is a man on the lips of many Liverpool fans at the moment, as they were dealt the devastating news that their beloved manager Jurgen Klopp will depart the club at the end of the 2023/24 season. The German boss announced that his ninth campaign at the club will be his last, with the news taking the world of football by surprise.

It is understandable that there is scepticism around the future of the historic club as their greatest manager of the Premier League era - and one of their best of all time - heads into his final months in the Anfield dug-out.

Alonso, now working as Bayer Leverkusen manager, has emerged as the leading candidate to take over the responsibility of leading the Reds forward. The Spaniard was adored as a player by the Liverpool fan base, and while it may be the biggest task in world football to follow in Klopp's footsteps, he may just be the man for the job. There are also links with Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton, but Alonso looks to make the most sense as the next appointment.

GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a closer look at why Alonso is the favourite to be the next Liverpool manager, and how things could change at Anfield under his guidance.

Xabi Alonso's emergence as a manager

The Spaniard already has an impressive CV

Prior to 2023, there would have been very few supporters looking in the direction of Alonso as Klopp's successor in the Liverpool hot-seat, but an incredible 12 months with Bayer Leverkusen has seen the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder elevated right to the top of the list for potential incoming managers.

Starting his coaching journey within the Real Madrid youth ranks, he would later go on to take charge of Real Sociedad's B team. Alonso played his first years as a professional player with the Spanish club and his journey into management started in a very similar fashion. Three years honing his craft with his former La Liga employers were followed by his first senior job.

He was appointed by Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022 with the club sitting second last in the Bundesliga table. His predecessor, Gerardo Seoane, had led the team to a very disappointing start to the 2022/23 season, but Alonso quickly turned things around.

Steering the German team up the league, the Spaniard's possession-based approach to the game saw Bayer Leverkusen reach the heights of 6th place. The manager's impact also helped the team advance to the semi-final of the Europa League, although they were ultimately eliminated by Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Xabi Alonso's style of play

He has learned from the best in the business

Playing for some of the biggest clubs in world football has many benefits, and one of those perks can help guide a player into the world of management after retirement. Alonso played for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, meaning he spent time being coached by some of the best bosses in world football. At Anfield, he only had one manager, a fellow Spaniard. Rafael Benitez and Alonso lifted European silverware together and the player will have no doubt learned from his pragmatic boss.

Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were the biggest characters to take charge of a team with the Spanish midfield maestro pulling the strings in the middle of the park. All of these influential managers are bound to have a positive impact on someone looking to break into coaching and managing a club eventually.

Alonso has implemented a dominant style of play at Leverkusen that is reliant on the team playing many short passes to control the game. Building up from the back, the German side play with a back three, which would be a dramatic change from Klopp's 4-3-3 formation that Liverpool have used for several years.

Xabi Alonso's Managerial Record Statistic Bayer Leverkusen Real Sociedad B Games 65 98 Wins 41 40 Draws 14 23 Losses 10 35 Points per Match 2.11 1.46 Data via SofaScore - Correct as of 28/01/2024

Playing an attractive brand of football that involves a lot of possession, Reds fans would certainly need to get used to Alonso's methods, and there may need to be some acquisitions to fit the role of left wing-back and the third centre-back role along with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. Joe Gomez's versatility could definitely see him find a place in the starting line-up as a ball-playing defender.

Alonso would adapt to the squad of players he is handed, and the system wouldn't be the exact same as Leverkusen's, but there would be a big change from Klopp's press-driven approach. Bayer Leverkusen stormed into a strong lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, ahead of German giants, Bayern Munich. The club are unbeaten in the league games, with 15 wins from their first 19 fixtures.

Alonso has a special connection with the club

His time as a player certainly left a mark on the ex-midfielder

Back in 2018, Alonso explained that it would be a goal to manage Liverpool in the future. Speaking to talkSPORT, the ex-Red said: “Yeah for sure I have dreamt of that,” when questioned on whether he would jump at the opportunity to lead his former side. He would expand by saying:

If I decide somewhere along the way to take my chances as a manager, my link, my commitment and my passion with Liverpool is there.

It's clear to see he still has a strong feeling for the club he won his first major trophy with as a player, and given the opportunity to take on one of the biggest managerial jobs in world football would surely be too lucrative to turn down. Liverpool is a football institution that holds a strong connection with its fan base and that is why it's vitally important that the successor to Klopp can form a bond with his new supporters.

The existing relationship Alonso has with the Merseyside giants will get the supporters behind him from day one, rather than feeling spite towards the man sitting in the seat their beloved Klopp used to occupy. There will still be an adaptation period for all involved as the new manager looks to get his feet under the table, but the admiration the fans feel for their former midfielder will go a long way to helping make the transition smoother.