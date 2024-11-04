The reason Liverpool decided not to hire Xabi Alonso as manager has been revealed in a new report. The Spaniard is set to make his return to Anfield when the Reds take on his Bayer Leverkusen side in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Alonso was a pivotal part of Rafa Benitez's midfield for five years, winning the European Cup against AC Milan in 2005. The 42-year-old was hotly tipped to become the club's next manager following Jurgen Klopp's departure, thanks to his success in Germany with Leverkusen, but he pulled himself out of the race, with the hot seat eventually going to Arne Slot. Ahead of the midweek clash, it has now been explained why Alonso did not complete a heroic return to his former club.

Alonso Not Ready to Leave Leverkusen

Liverpool were aware of Alonso's desire to stay put during their managerial search

According to a report from The Times, Liverpool were informed early on in their managerial search that Alonso was not considering leaving Bayer Leverkusen for the start of the 2024/25 campaign. The former midfielder wanted to continue in his current position for at least another season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xabi Alonso has a win rate of 65.7% at Bayer Leverkusen. Arne Slot's win rate at Feyenoord was 65.5%.

It is suggested that this information allowed those involved in selecting the next head coach the opportunity to continue their search discreetly, while public clamouring for Alonso to be hired grew. It is also stated that director of football Richard Hughes only offered the job to Arne Slot and that Alonso, or any other contender for that matter, did not receive a formal approach.

This news comes shortly after it was confirmed that Liverpool were not one of the two other clubs who triggered incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim's release clause over the past 12 months. With the Reds now thriving under their new regime, it appears that Alonso's next move is likely to be to Spain, with Real Madrid believed to be lining him up as Carlo Ancelotti's long-term replacement.

