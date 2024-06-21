Highlights Xavi Simons' potential match-winning goal against France was ruled out due to Dumfries being in an offside position.

After a lengthy VAR review, the goal was disallowed as Dumfries was deemed to impede the view of France's goalkeeper.

ESPN's Dale Johnson noted similarities to a previous goal ruled out against the Dutch team at the 2022 World Cup.

The Netherlands and Xavi Simons, in particular, will be feeling disgruntled over the Anthony Taylor's decision to rule out the youngster’s match-winning goal against France. Just as Didier Deschamps' side were imposing themselves on the affair, the men in orange found the breakthrough goal in the 69th minute, though it was eventually ruled out for offside, despite no interference with the ball.

Simons, 21, found the back of the net with a low, driven effort. His compatriot, Denzel Dumfries, however, was adjudged to have been in an offside position, and in front of France’s Mike Maignan, when the shot was taken. After the Netherlands contingent erupted into raptures having taken the lead against one of Euro 2024’s favourites, a tiresome wait beckoned as Anthony Taylor conversed with those on VAR duty.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The draw between the Netherlands and France was the first outing of Euro 2024 that ended goalless.

The Reason Behind Simons' Disallowed Goal

'I thought that would be disallowed the moment the goal was scored'

Close

A long and drawn out process eventually deemed Dumfries to be restricting the view of Maignan and, as a result, Simons’ deadlock-breaking goal was ruled out and the game returned to 0–0. Initially, the linesman raised the flag for offside with Dumfries standing behind France's back four.

However, referee Taylor, after a painfully long conversation with VAR figures, concluded that it could potentially be ruled out for another reason, with the Dutch right-back seemingly obstructing the line of vision of Maignan, who made no attempt to get to the ball.

Following the controversy, ESPN’s Dale Johnson took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that he thought the Dutchman’s goal would be disallowed as soon as it hit the back of the net. Explaining that the Dutch defender’s position could be influential to Maignan’s decision-making, Johnson referenced Ecuador’s ruled out goal against Oranje back in the 2022 World Cup.

“I thought that would be disallowed the moment the goal was scored. The position of Dumfries close to Maignan could be interpreted to influence the keeper. Ecuador had a goal ruled out against Netherlands at the World Cup in very similar circumstances.”

Related France 0-0 Netherlands: Player Ratings and Match Highlights France and Netherlands played out a stalemate in Leipzig but it was far from a bore draw on the big stage

A Closer Look at IFAB's Rules

A player can 'interfere with play' in four ways

Of course, those associated with Ronald Koeman's men have every right to feel aggrieved given the circumstances of the disallowed goal and the effect it could have on their group stage standing and subsequent fixtures. But did Taylor - and those on VAR duty - make the correct call in one of the most hotly-anticipated games of the competition thus far?

According to the International Football Association's Laws of the Game 2024/25, which are set-in-stone, there are four possible ways in which a player can be deemed to be “interfering with play” - they are as follows:

Preventing an opponent from being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponent’s line of vision.

Challenging an opponent for the ball.

Clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent.

Making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball.

From the available footage, it's clear that Dumfries was not blocking Maignan’s vision, not was he making any sort of attempt to make contact with the ball. The last bullet point is the most poignant given that the AC Milan and France shot stopper, similarly to the perpetrator in question, made no attempt to play the ball.