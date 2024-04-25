Highlights Xavi's surprising decision to stay at Barcelona for another season comes after initial plans to leave due to a 'cruel atmosphere'.

Barcelona club President Joan Laporta has spoken about how keen he was for the former player to remain in charge.

Xavi has now gone on the record to explain his dramatic U-turn.

Just three months after announcing he was planning to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, the football world was stunned to learn that Xavi had instead opted to continue at the Catalan club for at least another season.

It was back in January when the legendary midfielder shocked many as he revealed his plans to leave the club at the end of the season. His decision was largely prompted by what he described as a 'cruel and unpleasant' atmosphere surrounding Barca that pushed the 44-year-old to his limits.

However, after some convincing by senior figures at the club including president Joan Laporta, Xavi has decided to stick around until at least the expiration of his current contract, which runs out in 2025.

Xavi's Three Factors in Why he Decided to Stay

Players, Fans & Staff

In a press conference on Thursday where the former World Cup winner announced his intentions to continue at the Nou Camp, Xavi listed three key reasons as to why he was swayed to stick around. He stated:

"When we met with the president I put my position at his disposal, but I saw that I enjoy great confidence from the president, the sports area and the entire board. "The complicity of the players has been very important, they have made me see that this project has to continue. We are working well. It is a winning project. The fans have also made me see that I must continue. "I think about what is best for the club. In January I thought it was best to leave, but now I see it differently. I think it is the best decision."

Interestingly, the shocking change of heart comes mere days after Barcelona's hopes of winning La Liga all but crumbled thanks to a late Jude Bellingham winner in Sunday's El Clasico. It seems as though the crushing defeat may have been the catalyst for the turnaround, as it was revealed on Monday that Xavi would be willing to discuss what his future may hold with higher-ups.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xavi has lost six out of 10 El Clasico's as Barcelona manager.

Joan Laporta's Feelings on Xavi

The Barcelona President made it clear he wanted the manager to stay

For Barcelona President Joan Laporta, Xavi's one-eighty represents a job well done as the 61-year-old wanted the Spaniard to keep his job. While candidates such as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp were being discussed as 'dream replacements,' the unlikelihood of their arrival meant that Laporta was keen to ensure stability remained at the club.

Following the announcement, the President, who is serving his second stint at the helm of Barca, spoke glowingly of his head coach:

"It is my belief that stability is an important aspect of successful projects. It's a maxim that I have learned throughout my experience as president. "So I am especially happy today because we have got what we wanted. The board unanimously approved this decision to stay on and have given Xavi all their encouragement, support and congratulations. He has the absolute confidence of the board the sports area and I hope the Barca community too."

It remains to be seen whether or not Xavi extends his contract past 2025, but it will at least give the three-time Champions League winner a chance to recapture domestic glory for the second time in three years.