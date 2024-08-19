The reason why Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera wasn't sent off in his side's opening day Premier League defeat over Arsenal has now been revealed. It was an ideal start for Mikel Arteta's men and their title charge, as the Emirates Stadium witnessed three points, a clean sheet and moments of class in attack which will leave fans all the more optimistic about what lies ahead.

However, Mosquera's antics were enough to leave certain supporters riled up and confused as to how the Colombian was able to escape punishment. Now, VAR expert Dale Johnson has explained why the 23-year-old was not given his marching orders for seemingly choking Kai Havertz.

Related Exclusive: Arsenal May Announce Signing of £40m Star 'Within 24 Hours' Arsenal are edging towards tying up a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino on Monday

Havertz Choking Intention Difficult to Prove

Johnson believes VAR would have had doubts over whether violent conduct was intended

Mosquera seemingly 'choked' German international Havertz after the pair collided on Saturday. As Havertz fell to the floor, it appeared as though his opponent attempted to break his own fall, only to place his hand around the goalscorer's throat.

As he elaborated in a column for ESPN, Johnson stated that the reason why the Villarreal loanee was allowed to play on was that it was difficult to ascertain whether he was merely trying to prevent himself from doing any damage, or if there was a genuine act of violent conduct. Given the untidy nature of the tumble, it is easy to assume that the incident could have been completely accidental.

Mosquera did seem to immediately plead his innocence to referee Jarred Gillet, but it is not known if this was because he was genuinely owning up to some sort of mistake, or that he was trying to get himself out of trouble for his deliberate assault. It was also acknowledged by Johnson that the VAR do not have the jurisdiction to suggest a yellow card, only a sending off, hence why the defender went completely unpunished.

Another moment later in the game that Mosquera also avoided punishment for was when he grabbed Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus by the backside to move him out of the way of a free-kick. Jesus was booked for his aggressive reaction to this, but the Wolves man once again walked away with no card. Johnson claims that the VAR would've looked at this merely as an attempt to wind Jesus up rather than an act of violent conduct, which is why they did not step in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There were 36 yellow cards handed out during the opening weekend of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Related Yellow Cards in the Premier League Explained: Suspensions and Cut-Off Points Explaining how yellow cards in the Premier League work, including suspensions, cut-off points and refereeing stats from the 2023/2024 season.

Dermot Gallagher Believes Right Decision Was Made

The former Premier League referee agreed with the onfield calls

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher also agreed that the decision made by the Australian referee was the correct one. He explained his thoughts, saying:

"I didn't think it would be a red - only he knows how much force he applies. He's got to put his hand somewhere but does he have to put it there? I'm not convinced. I think it's aggressive but not violent. The referee sees it different to them being stood up. It was probably the right decision. "[On Jesus] They want to take the free kick and he's trying to move him out of the way. Right call."

Wolves will be hoping for less controversy in their second game of the league season on Sunday 25th August when they face Chelsea at Molineux. Arsenal, meanwhile, will travel to Villa Park for a tough fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday 24th August.