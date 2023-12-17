Highlights Zach Wilson has always had impressive talent, including a strong arm and scrambling ability.

Nothing ever seems to be normal for the New York Jets, and the 2023 season has been no different. General manager Joe Douglas determined that the team had a playoff-level roster but needed an upper-echelon quarterback, leading him to acquire Aaron Rodgers in the offseason.

Remarkably, Rodgers ruptured his Achilles just four plays into the season, thrusting Zach Wilson, the quarterback the Jets were fixated on replacing, back into the starting role.

As was the case last season, Wilson has statistically been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL and was benched weeks ago, only to get placed back in the starting lineup in Week 14.

Wilson proceeded to light up a good Houston Texans team, playing perhaps the best game of his career. Despite the ups and downs, the Jets are still technically in the playoff hunt and have a chance to make some noise over the last four weeks.

Zach Wilson has always had tantalizing talent

The quarterback has a rocket arm and strong scrambling ability

The Jets drafted Wilson second overall during the 2021 NFL Draft, a decision that came after the former BYU quarterback showed off his athleticism and electric arm strength during his pro day.

Wilson had a tough rookie year, but that's not atypical for a college quarterback making the jump to the NFL. The Utah native hadn't faced great competition at BYU, which likely made the league seem even faster. Still, Wilson had strong games against the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and looked worthy of the second overall pick.

But 2022 was an especially bad year that was exacerbated by the fact that the Jets had a talented team that may have won 10 or more games with solid quarterback play. After Wilson produced seven TDs (six passes, one rush) against eight turnovers (seven interceptions, one fumble), head coach Robert Saleh decided to bench him.

The 2023 season has also been tough, leading to yet another benching. Still, Wilson shows off significant skills at times, such as his two-minute drive against the New York Giants or his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. And all of Wilson's talents were on full display in the game against Houston.

What went right against Houston

The Jets' offense could do no wrong in the second half

The Jets and Texans were going in different directions before their Week 14 matchup, as Houston was 7-5 while New York was 4-8. C.J. Stroud was playing well enough to be in the MVP discussion, and Wilson had played poorly enough to be benched but still got the starting nod.

In the end, the Jets' defense shut down Stroud, and Wilson shined, completing 27 of 36 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns with zero picks in the 30-6 victory.

The 24-year-old peppered his best players with targets, completing nine passes to Garrett Wilson for 108 yards and eight to Breece Hall for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Zach Wilson Cmp % Yards TDs INTs YPA Rating vs. Texans 75.0 301 2 0 8.4 117.9

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett also made a significant change, going to 12 personnel (two WR, two TE, one RB) at his highest rate of the season. The tight ends, Jeremy Ruckert and Tyler Conklin, both made an impact, catching a combined seven passes for 94 yards. The extra blocker also helped with both pass-blocking and run-blocking.

The Jets' overall running game was a bit average, with just 79 yards on 26 carries. Still, Hall, their best running back, had 40 yards on ten carries, and wide receiver Xavier Gipson scored a nine-yard touchdown on an end-around.

The Jets have a tough matchup this week, then the schedule eases up

New York has one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league

Coming off their big win against Houston, the Jets will take on the Miami Dolphins this weekend. Miami is a formidable opponent, but the Jets defense does match up well against their high-powered offense.

In Week 12, the defense picked off Tua Tagovailoa twice and forced a fumble as well, albeit in a 34-13 loss. If Wilson can play a mistake-free game and the defense can step up, New York may have a chance at winning this time around, especially with Tyreek Hill out of action.

The following week, the Jets will take on a fading Washington Commanders team at home. Then they play the Cleveland Browns, who will be starting Joe Flacco, who spent last season on the Jets roster.

In the final week of the season, they will have the opportunity to finally defeat the New England Patriots in what might be Bill Belichick's final game.

Hackett and Wilson set a good model for winning football for the team going forward during their win against Houston.

Let the quarterback have the extra protection of 12 personnel and take advantage of his athletic tight ends. Get the ball in the hands of playmakers like Hall, Wilson, and Gipson. Limit turnovers that put the defense in bad spots. If the Jets can continue to do those things, they can stay in the playoff race despite all of their issues.

And who knows? They might just have Mr. Rodgers back under center soon, as well.

