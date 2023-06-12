Arsenal target Wilfried Gnonto is an 'exciting' talent who will have plenty of suitors in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Leeds United now relegated to the Championship, they could lose some key players.

Arsenal transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

According to reports in Italy, Arsenal are one of the clubs taking a look at Gnonto ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, Premier League champions Manchester City are also said to be keen on the attacking talent.

Elsewhere, La Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that Gnonto could cost in the region of £26m.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Gnonto will be a player that Leeds will be bracing for offers for in the summer transfer window.

Whether Gnonto would want to stay in England after a year in the country or return to Italy remains to be seen, but you'd imagine plenty of clubs will be considering a move for the youngster.

What has Jones said about Gnonto?

Jones has suggested that Gnonto is likely to have plenty of suitors in the summer transfer window, and it's no surprise considering how talented he is.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I haven't heard anything that suggests Arsenal are definitely going to go down this path, but Gnonto is one of the most exciting players to have been relegated from the Premier League this season.

"As a result of that, there should be a good market for him. I think that the interesting thing he'll have to toss up is does he want to stay in the Premier League, or would he be interested in going to Italy? He's an Italian international.

"Early reports suggest there might be some interest from Juventus. I'm sure they wouldn't be the only ones because Gnonto, at times, has been really, really sharp for Leeds. There could be a good tussle to get his signature."

Would Gnonto be a smart signing for Arsenal?

If the Gunners can secure Gnonto for a reasonable price, then absolutely.

Ultimately, a lack of depth was a contributing factor to Arsenal failing to win the Premier League title this season, so bringing in young, talented players like Gnonto could be clever.

The 19-year-old scored twice and provided four assists in England's top flight in just 14 starts, averaging 1.0 key passes, 1.2 tackles, and 4.0 total duels won per game, according to Sofascore.