Everton have pushed to sign Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto all window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided a late update on their pursuit, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a tough deadline day for Evertonians who were expecting a flurry of incoming business.

Everton transfer news - Latest

After a difficult start to the season, Everton's priority in the eyes of many would have been to secure new additions on deadline day. However, the majority of the news out of Goodison Park has been regarding outgoings. Alex Iwobi, Tom Cannon, and Neal Maupay look set to be joining Fulham, Leicester City, and Brentford respectively before the window slams shut tonight. Although Cannon is only a young talent for the Merseyside club and Maupay has flattered to deceive since moving from Brighton & Hove Albion, Iwobi has been a key player for Everton over the last few years, and not replacing him doesn't make a lot of sense. Last season, as per FBref, Iwobi played more minutes in the Premier League than any other Everton player except for James Tarkowski, which shows his level of reliability in terms of staying fit.

One player who has been linked with a move to the club is Italian forward Gnonto, who could have been an option on the wing, where Iwobi has played for the most part under Sean Dyche. Earlier in the day, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Everton could make a late offer for Gnonto, using some of the cash from the sales of Iwobi and Cannon. However, with very little time remaining until the deadline, a deal doesn't appear to be close.

Now, journalist Jacobs has provided an update on Everton's potential pursuit of Gnonto.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Jacobs said about Everton and Gnonto?

Jones has suggested that Gnonto will not be joining Everton before the end of the transfer window. The journalist adds that he doesn't even believe the Toffees made a real effort to secure his signature towards the latter stages of the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Wilfried Gnonto is not going to Everton, we knew that really, as soon as Leeds said that the player was not for sale and Gnonto apologised to Daniel Farke for how he handled the situation. Everton will not be able to come in and get that one done at the last minute, and I don't even think they significantly tried."