Everton target Wilfried Gnonto may feel that he can go to a club playing at a higher level in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian forward has been linked with a move away from Elland Road after Leeds United were relegated to the Championship.

Everton transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

The reality for Leeds is, some of their key players will be searching for moves back to the Premier League and won't want to be plying their trade in England's second tier.

Gnonto is one of those who has been linked with a move, with reports in Italy suggesting that Everton want to sign the 19-year-old as soon as possible, who could cost in the region of £26m.

Speaking to Viaplay Fotball after a trip to Manchester United last season, then-caretaker manager Michael Skubala labelled Gnonto a 'special' player.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Leeds to be raided for multiple players during the summer transfer window, including Gnonto.

The Italian international signed for Leeds last summer, for a bargain price of £4m, according to the MailOnline.

What has Jones said about Gnonto?

Jones has suggested that Gnonto may feel that he can find a club performing at a higher level than Everton.

However, the Leeds forward has to consider game time and opportunities.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Gnonto can go to clubs at a higher level than Everton, but he's also got to weigh up game time and what his opportunities are going to be at this stage of his career.

"Last season was his first season in the Premier League, and it wasn't even a full season because he was in and out of the team at different times. So, we haven't seen him consistently producing."

Would Gnonto be a good signing for Everton?

Due to their lack of funds and small squad, the Toffees may need to sign players capable of playing in multiple positions, and Gnonto fits the bill.

In his short career, Gnonto has already played in a second striker role, on both wings, and as a centre-forward, amongst others, as per Transfermarkt.

Sean Dyche likes to play with a player just behind a main striker, which could be a suitable role for Gnonto, who has scored 20 goals in 47 games in this position.

If Gnonto can make an impact in multiple areas of the pitch, it could be some astute business from the Toffees.