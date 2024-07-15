Highlights Everton keen on signing Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto.

Everton are among the sides interested in signing Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto, according to The Times reporter Paul Joyce.

After securing the signatures of Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye earlier in the summer transfer window, the Toffees are now looking to add a winger to their squad for the 2024/2025 season. Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison were forced to play a hefty number of games due to a lack of cover, so adding another option will be crucial.

Gnonto is a player targeted by Everton this summer after initially pursuing a deal last year, but Leeds stood firm and didn't allow him to depart.

Everton Looking to Sign Wilfried Gnonto

Amadou Onana is also set to leave

According to a report from The Times, Everton are interested in signing Leeds United winger Gnonto and are hoping to use the money received from selling Amadou Onana to pursue a deal. Onana is set to join Aston Villa for a fee of around £50m, which could allow the Toffees to spend in the transfer market.

Gnonto was a target for Everton last summer and the Merseyside outfit saw multiple bids rejected, according to Joyce. Leeds stood firm, but after failing to gain promotion back to the Premier League, Gnonto might be looking to play in England's top flight once again.

Wilfried Gnonto's 2023-24 Stats Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 39 8 3 FA Cup 4 1 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0 Total 44 9 3

Speaking on the Italian international, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville was stunned by one of his performances when plying his trade in the Premier League...

“He’s such a lively player. For a teenager, he really knows the position. He’s hanging on the shoulder of (Ashley) Young and hogging that touchline. He’s really difficult to play against. It’s the first time I’ve seen him live and I’ve been really impressed. He looks very much like a Manchester City player. Leeds fans won’t thank me for saying that, I know. But he’s so intelligent on the ball. I’m absolutely massively, massively impressed."

Everton Enter Talks to Sign Jesper Lindstrom

Napoli are willing to sell

According to a report from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Everton have opened talks with Napoli to sign winger Jesper Lindstrom. Negotiations are now underway, with Napoli open to selling the winger in the summer transfer window.

The Toffees have clearly identified the winger position as somewhere they need to reinforce this summer, and it's no surprise considering their lack of options. Lewis Dobbin was often utilised as a backup to both Harrison and McNeil, but the young forward has now joined Aston Villa, leaving Everton even shorter than last season.

