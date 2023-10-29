Highlights Leeds United fans may say goodbye to Wilfried Gnonto, as he is attracting interest from Premier League clubs and could leave in January.

Despite a patchy start to the season, Leeds still have a chance at promotion but need to keep their squad intact.

Leeds' next fixtures, including a game against Leicester City, could have an impact on whether players stay or leave the club.

Leeds United fans might be forced to wave goodbye to Wilfried Gnonto in the January window, and transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT which other players may be involved in 'high-profile' exits.

Daniel Farke's side have experienced a mixed start to the 2023/24 season, with a patchy spell of results having damaged their hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League. Still well within the automatic promotion mix though, the West Yorkshire outfit will be keen to keep hold of their star talent when the January transfer window rolls around early next year.

Transfer plan key for Leeds promotion hopes

Leeds' start to the new season has been neither here nor there really. With expectations high following the appointment of Championship expert Farke in the summer, Leeds were slow to get off the mark and have since been plagued by a run of inconsistent results.

Their midweek defeat to Stoke City is perhaps a prime example of this, as Patrick Bamford had the chance to steal the points from the spot, but the former England international missed his penalty, all before the Potters stole the win in the dying embers of the match. It was the Whites' third defeat from their opening 13 matches this season - something which doesn't indicate automatic promotion-winning form.

Despite this, Leeds are still sat inside the playoff spots, but with the gap between themselves and the top two continuing to grow each week, it looks like they may have to settle for a top six spot instead. However, ahead of the January transfer window, there is a suggestion Leeds' squad could be raided for their best talent, with Gnonto one of the players attracting plenty of attention.

When quizzed about which clubs are looking at Leeds' best players, transfer insider Jones admitted Gnonto was a player of interest for Premier League sides and could depart Elland Road this January. As for the other 'high-profile' players, the reliable reporter believes Farke and Co. are confident they can keep hold of them beyond the January window:

“I think they want to try and keep things as settled as they can going into the second half of the season. I mean, the Gnonto one is obviously going to be the most high-profile on to look out for. We all know how close he came to trying to leave the club and wanting to leave the club in the summer window. Quite how much Leeds have managed to convince him otherwise, I guess we’ll find out in January. “But in terms of the other players that are key to this team, I think we'll have to wait until this summer because Leeds need the bulk of this squad to stick together for now. They've got a big task on their hands to get out of the Championship and having an overhaul halfway through the season probably isn't going to help.”

Time to go for Gnonto?

One of the stories of the summer transfer window, it looked at one point as if Gnonto was destined to leave Leeds. Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT on deadline day that Everton were continuing to push for a move, which, of course, failed to materialise.

It was reported back in the summer by Fabrizio Romano that Gnonto was pushing for an Everton move, with the winger going as far as handing in a transfer request. While he has since been welcomed back into the set-up by Farke, there is still a feeling that the Italian international could decide to push for a move in January, leaving the Whites short in a key attacking position.

Leeds - record sales Fee Raphinha (Barcelona) £47m Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) £42m Rio Ferdinand (Manchester United) £39m Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) £23m Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Atletico Madrid) £14m All stats according to Transfermarkt

Leeds' next fixtures

Of course, the fate of their top talent could depend on Leeds' fortunes in the league, with players being more or less likely to depart depending on where they are in the table.

And despite only being three months into the campaign, a potentially season-defining fixture awaits at Elland Road next week, as table topers and favourite for promotion, Leicester City travel to West Yorkshire. A battle between two of last season's relegated Premier League sides, a victory for Leeds could be exactly what they need to close the gap between themselves and the top two.

Following that, Plymouth Argyle make the long journey up to Elland Road before the next international break, before a Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United and a home clash versus Swansea City round off November.

December begins with a big match against Middlesbrough, prior to Leeds travelling to fellow playoff hopefuls Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland in consecutive matches.