Highlights Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has failed to become a regular under Daniel Farke this season despite pushing for a departure in the summer.

Gnonto was expected to receive offers during the January transfer window but none materialised, and there are suggestions that he could sign a new contract with Leeds.

Leeds may see a clearout in the next transfer window, with Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, and Luke Ayling potentially leaving the club due to expiring contracts.

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto pushed to leave Elland Road in the summer and has failed to become a regular under Daniel Farke this season, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that the Yorkshire club were expecting offers for the Italian international.

Leeds are pushing to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and Gnonto hasn't been a key figure for the Whites so far this campaign. After Leeds were relegated to the Championship, Gnonto pushed for a departure but ultimately stayed with the club for the first half of the campaign.

In January, there was an expectation that Gnonto may seek to move on to pastures new, especially after struggling to start as many games as he would have hoped. However, with the winter window now closed, the Italian forward remained with the Elland Road outfit, and there has even been suggestions that he could sign a new contract.

Gnonto's future is uncertain at Elland Road

Back in the summer, Gnonto handed in a transfer request at Leeds after the Championship club rejected multiple offers from Premier League side Everton. The Toffees submitted a bid of around £25m as they hoped to prise Gnonto away from the Yorkshire outfit, but Leeds stood firm and the 20-year-old remained at the club.

Wilfried Gnonto - 2023/24 Championship stats vs current teammates (21-12-23) Output Squad rank Minutes 795 12th Dribbles per game 0.9 =7th Fouled per game 1.4 3rd Assists 1 =6th Shots per game 0.9 7th Goals 2 7th Overall rating 6.41 20th Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 06/02/2024

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he wouldn't be surprised if clubs in the Premier League made an effort to sign Gnonto during the January transfer window, but a move failed to materialise. Despite not playing as regularly as he would have hoped, The Athletic have reported that Gnonto is close to signing a new contract at Elland Road.

The news might have come as a surprise to many considering what's happened with the former Zurich forward in the past. Gnonto will also have three years remaining on his £20k-a-week contract in the summer, so the Yorkshire outfit aren't under pressure to tie him down to a new deal. The young attacker undoubtedly wants to be plying his trade at the highest level, but he could be banking on Leeds gaining promotion to the Premier League this term.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds' priority is to tie Gnonto down to a new deal and an agreement is getting closer.

Related Luis Sinisterra 'could have Leeds future' despite behind-the-scenes fallouts Leeds United could hand Luis Sinisterra an opportunity to reignite his Elland Road career when he returns from a Bournemouth loan

Alex Crook - Leeds were expecting offers for Gnonto

Crook has suggested that Leeds were expecting to receive offers on the table for Gnonto during the January transfer window, but nothing materialised. The talkSPORT reporter added that it's an odd situation after he fought so hard to depart in the summer and now he's struggling to get into the team, but he expects the Italy international to remain with the club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said...

"I think they were expecting some offers for Wilfried Gnonto in the January transfer window but that didn't materialise. It's a strange one because they fought so hard to keep him and he fought so hard to leave at the beginning of the season. He even went on strike and now he can't get in the team. So it's an odd one. But yeah, I do expect him to stay which probably means it's not a priority position anymore."

Trio of Leeds stars expected to leave

With the winter window now closed, Farke and his recruitment team have improved their squad while allowing others to seek new challenges. The summer transfer window is going to be interesting for Leeds, with a lot of their business likely dependent on whether they gain promotion back to the Premier League.

There could be a bit of a clearout at Elland Road when the next transfer window opens. Experienced defender Liam Cooper was attracting interest from Blackburn Rovers late in January, but a move failed to materialise. With his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, it wouldn't be a surprise if he departed.

Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling are also out of contract, with the latter being allowed to depart to join Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the campaign. As a result, we could see the duo also move on in the summer.