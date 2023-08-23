Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has now returned to first-team training, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on his situation at Elland Road, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Italy international had been pushing for a move away from the Yorkshire club this window.

Leeds United transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

Gnonto, who is earning £20k-a-week, signed for Leeds last summer for a fee of £3.8m from Swiss side FC Zurich, as per the MailOnline.

The young forward signed a five-year deal at Elland Road, but he’s already been pushing for a departure after Leeds were relegated to the Championship.

As per Sky Sports, Gnonto handed in a transfer request earlier this month after Everton had four offers rejected.

Leeds insisted that the youngster would not be sold during the summer transfer window, and it seems Gnonto may have accepted that he will be staying at Elland Road for the rest of the campaign.

It’s now understood that Gnonto has returned to first-team training after previously refusing to play matches.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on Gnonto’s situation at Leeds, detailing how the supporters may be feeling after this transfer saga.

What has Jones said about Leeds and Gnonto?

Jones has suggested that the Leeds fans won’t accept it if Gnonto doesn’t return and give his all for the club.

The journalist adds, however, that Gnonto may still want a move away from the club, but Everton won’t want to pay over £25m, with Leeds likely to be demanding in the region of £40m.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Leeds have been adamant Gnonto is not leaving and now that he’s being reintegrated with the squad, it’s a very interesting situation.

“The fans are going to take some winning over, but goals and big performances can always do that. So there is a way back from this but only if Gnonto is dedicated to it.

“He can’t be in it half-heartedly because the club and the fans won’t accept it. I don’t believe he has had a change of heart on a personal level.

“I still believe he is hopeful of a big club coming in for him that offers an escape route but at this moment no one is coming forward with big enough money so he is stuck.

“Everton would not go above £25m and Leeds are not even considering that sort of money because of how wild the transfer market has been this summer.

“I think it’s going to take closer to £40m and there are not many clubs that are going to go there.

"I understand his frustrations and that he is worried about how a season in the Championship could impact on his international ambitions in the next year, but at the end of the day, if you sign a contract, you don't have a release clause, this is what you open yourself up to."

Wilfried Gnonto - Leeds Premier League stats Appearances 24 Goals 2 Assists 4 All stats as per Transfermarkt

What’s next for Leeds?

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he can understand why Leeds are targeting Everton striker Tom Cannon this summer, but the Yorkshire club aren’t confident of getting a deal over the line.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Leeds are looking at Swansea City forward Joel Piroe, but his price tag could be a stumbling block.

Leeds are in a difficult position after being relegated from the Premier League, and attracting players won’t be easy before the window slams shut next week.