Highlights Wilfried Gnonto's future at Leeds United is uncertain, with speculation suggesting he may leave in the January transfer window.

Gnonto wanted to leave Leeds in the summer but a move to Everton fell through, and he hasn't played regularly since then.

Leeds may consider allowing Gnonto to depart in January, with Premier League and Serie A clubs monitoring his situation, while it's also a similar situation for Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has been linked with a move away from Elland Road in the past and with the January transfer window around the corner, speculation is rife. Journalist Dean Jones now discussed his future with GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that there is a 'tug of war internally' regarding whether he will stay or go.

During the summer window, it looked as though Gnonto could have been heading through the exit door, but the Italy international remained at Elland Road. With Euro 2024 coming next year, Gnonto may have wanted to ensure he was playing at the highest level to stand a chance of getting in the squad, with Leeds dropping down to the Championship ahead of this season.

After sticking with the Yorkshire club, Gnonto hasn't played as regularly as he may have hoped, so speculation surrounding his future is still prominent, and a winter window departure could be on the cards.

Wilfried Gnonto could push for a move from Leeds

In the summer, Gnonto made it clear that he wanted to leave Leeds after they were relegated from the Premier League. The young forward handed in a transfer request in early August with Everton pushing for a move, as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, but the Toffees couldn't get a deal over the line.

Gnonto had even agreed personal terms with Everton and journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside club were continuing to push to secure his signature on the final day of the window. With a move falling through, Gnonto would have been hoping that he would at least be a guaranteed starter under Daniel Farke this season, but that's not been the case.

Wilfried Gnonto - Leeds stats 2023/2024 Stats Output Appearances 6 (10) Minutes 584 Goals 1 Assists 1 Man of the Match Awards 1 Average Rating 6.39 Key Passes per game 0.4 Dribbles per game 0.9 All stats as per WhoScored, as of 19/12/2023

Now, a report from Football Insider has claimed that Leeds could allow Gnonto to depart during the January transfer window with clubs in the Premier League and Serie A monitoring his situation. A report from the same outlet earlier in the season had suggested that the Yorkshire club could offer him a new contract in a bid to end speculation regarding his future.

It'll be a confusing situiation for Leeds supporters, with many likely to want Gnonto to stick around despite not being a guaranteed starter at Elland Road at the moment. The former FC Zurich forward is still only 20 years old and has a bright future ahead of him, even if he's not making a major impact right now.

Jones has suggested that there is a 'tug of war internally' regarding the future of Gnonto and whether he's likely to depart or remain at the club. The journalist adds that there was some serious talk of him being offered a new contract and now seperate reports of him potentially being sold, so it seems 'quite a turnaround' at Elland Road. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Honestly, this is like a tug of war internally over whether Gnonto is staying or going. A few weeks ago, there was serious talk about him signing a new contract. So it seems quite a serious turnaround to now be willing to offload him when that really hasn't ever been their stance before. Obviously there was the whole saga over the summer and he came back and he got back into things and now he's out of the side again. The Leeds fans obviously forgave him initially and now they're probably wondering what's going on long term."

Daniel Farke fighting to keep hold of key stars

Gnonto isn't the only young talent at Leeds that Farke will be looking to convince to stay at the club when the winter window opens for business. Italian journalist Romano recently revealed that Crysencio Summerville is a target for multiple Premier League clubs, with Everton, Burnley, and Bournemouth said to be interested.

However, journalist Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that he expects Summerville to stay at Leeds until at least the end of the season. It's no surprise that clubs are showing an interest in the Dutch winger, having scored 10 goals and provided six assists in the Championship this term.