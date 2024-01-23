Highlights Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto's future remains uncertain as clubs in the Premier League and Italy monitor his situation in the January transfer window.

Despite Gnonto's lack of game time, Leeds are considering tying him down to a new contract to fend off interest from other clubs.

Gnonto's potential and young age make him a player of interest for the long-term plans of Leeds United.

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto is attracting interest from around Europe but the Yorkshire club are looking to tie him to a new deal, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT on Monday afternoon that the situation remained open and it could still go on until the final few days of the January transfer window.

During the summer transfer window, it looked as though Gnonto could have been heading through the exit door at Elland Road. Leeds were relegated from the Premier League, prompting a host of their stars to find moves back to top leagues around Europe. Gnonto was pushing to depart, but he ended up remaining with the Yorkshire club for the first half of the season.

With the winter window now in full flow, Gnonto's future has been a hot topic. Despite Leeds dropping down to the Championship, Gnonto has found game time hard to come by and with Euro 2024 just around the corner, the Italian international might be disappointed with his lack of minutes.

Gnonto's future at Leeds in doubt

In the summer, Gnonto handed in a transfer request to try and force a move away from Elland Road, with Everton presenting multiple bids to the Yorkshire outfit. However, a transfer failed to materialise, and the winter window is another opportunity for Gnonto to try and seek a new challenge. It's understood that sides in the Premier League and Italy are monitoring the young forward ahead of a potential move, with the 20-year-old struggling to break into the starting XI under Daniel Farke.

Wilfried Gnonto - 2023/2024 Championship stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 7 (14) 11th Goals 1 =7th Assists 1 =6th Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =19th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =7th Match rating 6.35 20th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 23/01/2024

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that clubs in the Premier League could be tempted to move for Gnonto late in the winter transfer window and he's surprised that a player of his quality is struggling to play regularly in the Championship. Despite interest in the Italian, The Athletic has claimed that Gnonto is close to signing a new contract with the club. His current deal is set to expire in 2027, so Leeds are under no pressure to tie him down, but it could be a way of attempting to fend off interest in the forward.

Although he's not in Farke's plans when it comes to his starting XI at the moment, at the age of 20, he's a player full of potential and the Yorkshire outfit are clearly looking at the long term.

Related Leeds could 'move very fast' to sign Ben Johnson for low fee Leeds United are interested in signing West Ham United defender Ben Johnson, and they want a deal done in the January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano - Gnonto situation is open

Romano has suggested that there are clubs who remain interested in acquiring the services of Gnonto, who was previously described as 'special' by former Leeds caretaker manager Michael Skubala, and his situation is open at Elland Road. The Italian journalist adds that it's never going to be easy to agree on a deal with Leeds, but this could be one to watch for the final days of the winter window. Providing an update to GIVEMESPORT on Monday afternoon, Romano said...

"I think the Gnonto situation is quite open. There is some interest, it's true. At the moment there is still nothing imminent or close [with regards to a move]. We know it is never easy to agree with Leeds on these kind of deals. So that's why the situation remains open. But I think in general, Gnonto could be one of the names to watch in the final days and the final hours of the January transfer window."

Farke working on deal for Premier League defender

As per The Athletic, Leeds are plotting an ambitious move to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies. The Welsh international, who has played as a left-back for the majority of his career but has been deployed more centrally in recent years, may have fallen down the pecking order at Hotspur Way after the arrival of Radu Dragusin.

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Farke would like to sign versatile players in the winter window, so Davies could be a useful addition for the Whites. The respected reporter confirms that Davies is one of the players that Leeds are currently working on, alongside West Ham United's Ben Johnson and Burnley's Connor Roberts.