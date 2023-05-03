Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season in the Premier League.

Leeds United news - Wilfried Gnonto

Gnonto signed for Leeds during the summer transfer window at the beginning of the season for a fee of £3.8m, according to MailOnline.

The fee is remarkably low for a player of Gnonto's talent, and with the report claiming that FC Zurich only have a 15% sell-on fee, Leeds could make a significant profit if they do sell the forward in the summer.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Gnonto is now worth around £35m.

Football Insider have suggested that Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in signing Gnonto, with 90min also reporting that a number of clubs in Europe are also keeping tabs on the Italian.

What has Jones said about Gnonto?

Jones has suggested that a number of European clubs are showing an interest in Gnonto ahead of the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "One of the big fears for Leeds right now is that not only is their Premier League status in doubt, but suddenly they have to worry about future investment and holding onto young stars.

"The main worry is Gnonto because there is no way he can be playing in a lower division next season. This is a player that could be heading to the Champions League while his teammates are down in the Championship.

"Earlier in the campaign he started to establish himself at this level and I know a lot of scouts have been surprised at how he has not been affected by the pressures of the Premier League. Even in bad times, his own game has been pretty solid and when he has a smile on his face he seems capable of anything on a football pitch.

"I know Chelsea have been linked and I don’t have too much information on there being progress with that but I do think Arsenal have half an eye on how Leeds’ season plays out because he could give them an edge if he looks to move clubs but stay in England.

"Beyond that there will be so many options on the continent, I’m already hearing about clubs like Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund having an eye on this.

"But we have to see how Leeds get on in the coming weeks, because I don’t think the player wants to leave at all. He was really excited to join Leeds and has the characteristics to save them."

How has Gnonto performed this season?

In 13 Premier League starts in a Leeds shirt, Gnonto has scored twice whilst providing four assists, as per FBref.

Gnonto's pace and dribbling ability makes him a real threat at Elland Road, managing more carries into the final third and more progressive carries per 90 than any other Leeds player, the same statistics site has shown.

The 19-year-old is also averaging 1.1 key passes, 1.2 tackles, and 4.3 total duels won per game, according to Sofascore.

Overall, taking into account his age and having to adapt to life in a new country, it's been an impressive campaign for Gnonto so far.