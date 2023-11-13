Highlights Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto may leave Elland Road soon as the club is willing to accept the right offer for him.

Gnonto has struggled for game time this season and has been limited to 484 minutes on the pitch.

Despite rumors of his unhappiness, journalist Ben Jacobs says Gnonto has been a "model professional" and is relishing the challenge of breaking back into the starting 11.

Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto has been linked with a move away from Elland Road in January and journalist Ben Jacobs has issued an update on the club’s internal views, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Amid him pushing for a summer move, the three-cap Italy international eventually stayed put and has struggled to cement himself into the lore of Championship expert Daniel Farke’s plans since.

In their bid for an immediate return to the Premier League, Farke and his side sit in third spot and, as things stand, would have to embark in the trials and tribulations of the play-offs should they wish to achieve their objective.

Wilfried Gnonto could leave Elland Road soon

Despite remaining at the club over the summer months, the clamour over the Leeds attacker’s future has not gone away, and according to Football Insider, his current employers would be willing to accept the ‘right’ offer for Gnonto, who currently pockets a mere £20,000-a-week.

Over the summer transfer window, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Everton were keen to prise Gnonto away from Yorkshire as a means of him remaining at a Premier League club, but a switch failed to materialise despite making four bids for the 20-year-old’s services.

Recently, the former Inter Milan prospect has struggled to dislodge other forwards, and as such, has been limited to 484 minutes in a Leeds strip during the 2023/24 campaign. In that time, he has scored and assisted one apiece, highlighting that he can still be potent in front of goal.

Across his 39-game career, Gnonto has totted up five goals and five assists, though it is the intangible aspects of his game which are most impressive. Able to threaten with his pace and acute dribbling, the youngster established himself as one of the most promising Premier League players, while plying his trade in England’s top division.

Reports have suggested that Gnonto is currently ‘unhappy’ with his ongoing situation as the January transfer window edges closer. In corroboration with the ongoing news, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that those of a Leeds persuasion should prepare to lose one of their star men when the upcoming window opens for business.

Jacobs has suggested that, should Gnonto continue to be restricted by game time, Leeds will be less reluctant to let him leave in the summer. After handing in a transfer request, the Italian apologised to Farke and his entourage and the journalist has now brandished him as the ‘model professional’ and relishes the challenge of becoming a regular under Farke’s tutelage. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“If he's not playing at the end of the season, then a full season will have passed and then Leeds might be a little bit less reluctant to let him go because the dynamic and the situation will have changed a little bit. So, I think it will all be clarified in the summer. But this idea that he's unhappy again, this idea that he's throwing his toys out of the pram, this idea that he's pushing again to move away, because he hasn't had game time as much as he would have liked in recent weeks is all incorrect to my understanding. Since the apology to Daniel Farke, I've been told that in [Wilfried] Gnonto has been a model professional and relishes the challenge of breaking back into that starting 11.”

Read More: Four players who could be Leeds United’s next Kalvin Phillips

‘Big team mentality’ key to Leeds’ promotion push

Upon their demotion to the Championship, Leeds endured a hodgepodge start to life in the second tier but are still just outside the two automatic promotion slots 16 games into the season. The Yorkshire-based outfit endured a difficult summer after losing a series of key stars before a ball was even kicked.

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borrussia Mönchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m Adam Forshaw - Norwich Free Sonny Perkins - Oxford Loan Cody Drameh - Birmingham Loan All transfer fees via Sky Sports

Things have begun to go in the right direction under Farke’s watchful eye, however, and retaining crucial personnel could be paramount in their push for promotion. In their last seven domestic meetings, Leeds have reigned victorious in six of them.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that they are back to having a ‘big team mentality’, which, in turn, could benefit them heavily in the long run. To boost their chances, Leeds are in the mix to sign Fluminese attacker Jhon Arias, described as a 'livewire attacker'. Given he is able to play on either side of the front three, his arrival could possibly leave the exit door for Gnonto to depart.

Leeds’ transfer business will be key for their hopes of promotion as they look forwards at pushing Leicester City and Ipswich Town for the two sacred spots at the top of the table. Doing that is no easy feat, though, and retaining someone as gifted as Gnonto would certainly be of benefit come the business end of the season.