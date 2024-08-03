Highlights Wilfried Gnonto is determined to leave Leeds United this summer.

Italy star has interest from clubs in Serie A, with a loan-to-buy deal on the cards.

Leeds have already lost Crysencio Summerville in attack, but have interest in replacements.

Wilfried Gnonto wants to leave Leeds United and return to Italy with three Serie A clubs interested, according to Inter Live.

The Whites have lost a host of key first-team players this summer after failing to return to the Premier League last season, suffering defeat in the playoff final to Southampton at Wembley.

Archie Gray has joined Tottenham in a deal worth around £40million including add-ons, while Glen Kamara and Charlie Cresswell have moved to France with Rennes and Toulouse respectively for around £13million combined, but they now look set to lose another key player.

Wilfried Gnonto Wants to Leave Leeds

Gnonto doesn't want to play in the Championship again

After the club's relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season, Gnonto pushed for a move away from Elland Road with the hope of signing for Everton.

However, despite handing in a transfer request and essentially going on strike, the 49ers held firm and demanded to keep him with Daniel Farke eventually able to reintegrate him into the squad after the transfer window closed.

Wilfried Gnonto's Championship statistics - Leeds United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 39 10th Goals 8 =4th Fouled Per Game 1.5 3rd Shots Per Game 1.3 7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =7th Match rating 6.67 15th

But with the team failing to earn promotion once again and allowing key players to leave this summer, Gnonto has made it clear that he doesn't want to play in the second tier for another season, and interest has emerged from Italy's top flight.

According to a report Parma, Venezia and Genoa have all registered their interest in the Italy international, who was labelled "exceptional" by former Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani, but their limited funds mean they want to do a deal on an initial loan with the option to buy him next summer instead.

The news comes shortly after the Whites agreed a deal with West Ham United to allow star winger Crysencio Summerville to leave for around £25million, with the Dutch star putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Hammers.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Gnonto has registered six goal contributions in 24 Premier League appearances.

Related Leeds Want to Beat Crystal Palace to Gabriel Sara Signing Leeds are eyeing Norwich's Gabriel Sara as an alternative to Matt O'Riley.

Leeds United Eye Winger Signings

Several targets already mentioned for 49ers to chase

With Summerville gone and Gnonto seemingly on his way out too, attacking reinforcements are a necessity at Elland Road before the August 30th deadline.

The 49ers are active in the market however, with reports that a €3million bid has already been tabled for long-time target Ryan Kent after he was told by Jose Mourinho that he has no future at Fenerbahce.

The club have also been linked with an interest in Eredivisie winger Sontje Hansen to replace Summerville, but face competition from Birmingham City for his signature.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.