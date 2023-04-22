Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha would 'seriously consider' a move to the Emirates, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old has shown an immense amount of loyalty to Crystal Palace, but it could be time for him to move on.

Arsenal transfer news - Wilfried Zaha

Zaha, who is earning £130k-a-week at Palace, is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Ivory Coast international has spent most of his career at The Eagles, barring a short spell at Manchester United.

However, at the age of 30, it could be time for him to seek a fresh challenge before his career comes to an end.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Zaha is expected to leave Selhurst Park when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Arsenal are one of the clubs who are interested in signing Zaha, with Reiss Nelson and Folarin Balogun listed as players who could depart.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Zaha leave in the summer transfer window as he isn't getting any younger.

What has O'Rourke said about Zaha?

O'Rourke has suggested that Zaha would be excited by the the prospect of joining Arsenal and it's something he would seriously consider.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Any player right now would be excited by the prospect of joining Arsenal. There's going to be Champions League football next season and they could be potential title winners as well.

"They're a club really going places under Mikel Arteta as well and it's a good young squad there. I think they'll just get better and better.

"So yeah, I'm sure Zaha, if Arsenal did come back and show interest in him, it's a move he would seriously consider."

Where else could Zaha end up?

Reports in France have suggested that Olympique Marseille are one of the clubs showing an interest in Zaha, and the two parties have already met to discuss a deal.

It's also understood that Chelsea have taken a look at him in the past, but they've opted to target mainly younger players in their recent recruitment.

Football Insider have also claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Zaha ahead of a potential summer move.

It's clear that Zaha could have a host of options at the end of the season, and it's no surprise considering he's going to be available on a free transfer.