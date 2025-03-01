CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wheeling away in jubilation to celebrate his first MLS goal, Wilfried Zaha was quickly coronated in the Queen City.

Zaha led Charlotte to a 2-0 win over rival Atlanta United in their home opener with a goal and assist.

Atlanta also had an explosive offseason in which they brought back club legend Miguel Almiron and shattered the previous MLS transfer record on forward Emmanuel Latte Lath. The Charlotte defense held that high-powered attack in check for 90 minutes, with reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina securing his first clean sheet.

On a beautiful, sunny day to kick off March, Charlotte found their star which the team will orbit around.

“It was just joy, man," Zaha said after the game. "Being able to repay all the hype. The lads believe in me, the gaffer believes in me and, after this goal, hopefully everybody else will too.”

Charlotte are adamant Zaha is the missing piece. That special attacking talent, a player that turns draws to wins. The club's defense was among the very best in MLS last year and that should continue in 2025, with the defensive core all returning and Adilson Malanda with potential to be in the mix for Defender of the Year when it's all said and done.

“(Zaha is) the type of player we were missing last season for sure," Dean Smith said. "We’ve seen in one performance today he can produce moments of magic.”

Zaha's best moments came in transition with space to work with in the second half after a frustrating first 45 minutes. He missed the club's opening match as his wife gave birth to their daughter as well as largely missed training all week, after previously dealing with the visa process that limited his availability. He previously played for Lyon on loan, where he wasn't getting consistent minutes.

Yet still, Zaha finished all 90 minutes. Smith kept asking him if he was good to continue and Zaha insisted to stay on.

“I asked him do I look like I’m tired or injured?!" Zaha said. "I looked at the clock when it said 80 minutes and I thought since I’m here, might as well finish the rest of the game.”

Lifting the standard

Zaha also showed his teeth a few times on Saturday, both on the field and in the locker room.

There was a coming together with Atlanta fullback Matthew Edwards near the endline where Edwards was upset at a late nudge from Zaha that led him into the advertising boards. Then, at halftime, Zaha "had a go" at his teammates to raise the standards.

“I had a little go at a few people. I want to win," Zaha said. "We needed to speed up what we were doing, and once we did speed it up, I don’t think (Atlanta) could live with us in the second half.”

Edwards and the right side of the Atlanta defense expertly bottled up Zaha in the first half, but couldn't contain him in the second.

“It was constructive criticism, but (I was) shouting it,” Zaha said with a laugh.

Charlotte's defensive structure is unquestioned under Smith, but it never hurts when the best player is locked in off the ball.

"His positioning defensively was really good," Smith said. "That, for me, makes him a team player. We know what he can do with the ball— It's what he's doing without the ball. The defensive side of the game was really good from him."

Zaha hopes to led Charlotte to glory this season. Job well done in match one, but it's a long season.

“It’s all fun and games until we cross that line," Zaha said. "If they didn’t know, they know now.”