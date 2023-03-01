Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha should be ‘involved next weekend’ following his recent lay-off with a hamstring problem

Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha should be ‘involved next weekend’ following his recent lay-off with a hamstring problem, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GiveMeSport.

The Eagles have struggled in the Ivory Coast international’s absence, and manager Patrick Vieira will surely be desperate to get his star player back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Crystal Palace injury news – Wilfried Zaha

Zaha picked up his current fitness complaint in the draw with Newcastle at the end of January, and Vieira admitted that he didn’t want to take ‘any risks’ ahead of their goalless draw with Liverpool last time out.

"When there is a hamstring issue, you want to be 100 per cent sure, you don't want to take any risks and the best decision was to give him another week training with the team," said the 46-year-old tactician. "He should be ok for the week after."

Palace have failed to win any of the four games that Zaha has been forced to watch from the sidelines, extending their winless run in the Premier League to eight matches.

The capital club will be hoping, therefore, that the creative talent can help secure their first victory of 2023 when they take on Aston Villa away from home on Saturday.

What has Dinnery said about Zaha?

Dinnery has told GMS that given the type of player that Zaha is, Palace need to take extra care with him and make sure he is able to carry out the ‘explosive movements’ that he relies upon.

He said: “Given the type of player that Wilf is; explosive, quick, multi-directional changes of pace, explosive movements, fast, so he’s heavily reliant on those legs, and that burst of intense energy to get him out of tight spots and to break lines.

“So, you need to make sure that Wilf is 100%, so they’re just holding him back to have another full week with the team, and like I said, if he comes through that without any kind of reactions, then I fully expect him to be involved next weekend.”

How has Zaha played this season?

Zaha, who earns £130,000-per-week, enjoyed one of the most productive campaigns of his career last term, registering 15 goals and two assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

And the 30-year-old has been relatively productive this time around as well, finding the back of the net on six occasions in 20 outings while also racking up three assists for his teammates.

As per WhoScored, Zaha has also averaged 2.2 shots, 1.1 key passes, and 1.9 dribbles per top-flight fixture, placing him in the top three for each metric when compared to his teammates.

Having Zaha back for the trip to Villa Park would be a huge boost for Vieira, and the Palace faithful will be eager for him to fire them to a much-needed three points.