Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha ‘would be tempted to go abroad’ when his contract expires in the summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old has entered the final few months of his £130,000-per-week deal at Selhurst Park, and it now looks as though his departure from the club is inevitable.

Crystal Palace news – Wilfried Zaha

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ‘is a fan’ of Zaha’s while fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea have ‘taken a look’ at him in the past.

Yet the Ivory Coast international could choose to ply his trade overseas, with the Daily Mail claiming reigning Serie A champions AC Milan are also monitoring his situation closely.

90min, on the other hand, have previously stated that Marseille are ‘ready to offer’ Zaha a lucrative contract, and the French giants are well-positioned to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira has recently stated that he still believes there is a chance the versatile attacker will stay put in south London, though.

“The way he plays and shows passion to win games, the way he cares about the fans and club, I still believe there is a chance to keep him at the club,” admitted the 46-year-old tactician.

What has Jones said about Zaha?

When asked about the links to both Arsenal and Chelsea, Jones stated that Zaha wants to be part of a big project and play ‘Champions League football’.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “Zaha has been linked to both those clubs for a couple of years now, and nothing materialised.

“Obviously, things are a bit different this summer because he becomes a free agent, but you’ve also still got to consider that he would be tempted to go abroad. He wants to be a big part of something, and he wants to play Champions League football.”

How important is Zaha to Palace?

Zaha has been pivotal to Palace’s continued presence in the Premier League in recent years, racking up 89 goals and 76 assists in 452 appearances for his boyhood club.

The creative talent produced the best goalscoring season of his career last term, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions in his 33 top-flight outings.

And although Zaha’s output has dropped off slightly this time around, he has still managed eight goal contributions in 21 league games so far.

Losing Zaha would be a bitter blow for Palace and Vieira, but he has made a telling and long-lasting impact on the capital club, showing commendable loyalty rarely seen in the modern era.