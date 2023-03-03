Will Anderson Jr. is being compared to some incredible names following his performance at the NFL Combine.

Will Anderson Jr. has been on the receiving end of some very high praise following his performance at the NFL Combine.

This week sees some of college football’s best players make the trip to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, an event that in some cases could make or break where a player will be coming when their names are announced during April’s NFL Draft.

The players will go through a number of drills as well as have interviews and medicals with teams from across the NFL as they try to get a better gauge of who they should be spending their draft picks on and who will likely be the men to help get them a Super Bowl trophy in the future.

And whilst a lot of attention will go towards the quarterbacks, which is understandable as they are the ones that tend to have the most say on the outcomes of games, there are a lot of other players that can have just as big an impact, and one of those is Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., who is already getting some pretty lofty comparisons despite yet taking a snap in the NFL.

Will Anderson Jr. just the perfect specimen?

With a frame of 6’3 ½ and 253lbs, putting up 204 tackles and 34.5 sacks, being named a two-time unanimous All-American, and being graded as the second-best player in the draft by NFL.com, he is certainly starting off from a good point when it comes to playing in the NFL, and yesterday’s drills at the Combine only served to prove just how much he has to offer whoever takes him in the draft.

But there were some who were looking a little beyond that, as NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah pointed out, he is starting to come across like two of the best pash rushers that we have seen in the past few years, one of whom has even made his way all the way to the Hall of Fame.

Video: Will Anderson Jr compared to Hall of Famer following his work in the NFL Combine:

Will any team be brave enough to take Will Anderson Jr. #1?

From everything we have seen from Anderson Jr, he seems like someone who can make an instant impact when it comes to the professional level, and with the news surrounding fellow top candidate Jalen Carter that might give teams a little bit of doubt about drafting him high, it might well be that Anderson Jr could land at the top spot.

It is all going to depend on the Chicago Bears. They already have their man at quarterback in Justin Fields, and have spoken about possibly trading away the #1 pick to a team that needs a quarterback. But do they run the risk of dropping too low and letting another team grab someone like Anderson Jr ahead of them once the top QB has gone?

It’s all going to be very interesting to keep an eye on ahead of the draft in late April.