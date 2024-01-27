Highlights Will Anderson had a productive rookie season, with 45 tackles, 22 QB hits, 10 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

Despite modest sack numbers, Anderson was a defensive leader, facing more double teams and showing a high pass rush win rate.

Anderson's athleticism, versatility, and ability to make a difference on the field make him a promising franchise cornerstone for the Texans.

The Houston Texans were one of the busiest teams on Night 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston selected quarterback C.J. Stroud, who had a stellar showing in his debut campaign, second overall before trading up to third spot, where they took Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr.

Some weren’t enthralled by the decision since the Texans gave up a bevy of future picks to take Anderson, including their first-round pick in 2024. One year in, the league can better evaluate the move, which looks pretty darn good considering Anderson is second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year betting odds.

Here is Will Anderson’s 2023 season in review.

Will Anderson Jr.'s Numbers

Anderson was one of the most productive rookies on the defensive side of the ball

Anderson was reasonably productive as a rookie, finishing the year with 45 tackles, 22 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. He was one of the team’s defensive leaders from Day One and was treated as such by opposing teams. Anderson's sack totals shot up late in the year, with six of his sacks coming in November or later.

Although Anderson’s teammate Jonathan Greenard finished the year with a greater sack total, Anderson dealt with more double teams, showing that the league identified the rookie as a greater threat.

2023 Pass Rush Win Rate Leaders Player Stat Micah Parsons 35 Myles Garrett 30 Will Anderson 26 T.J. Watt 25 Jadeveon Clowney 25

The sack totals might be modest, but they aren’t a complete representation of Anderson’s game. He finished the year with a 26% pass rush win rate, according to ESPN, trailing only Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett.

He was also able to contribute during Houston's unexpected playoff run, tallying a sack and a tackle for loss in the Wild Card win over the Browns and registering one tackle for loss and one QB hit in the Houston's Divisional round spanking by the Ravens.

The eye test

Anderson looked like a franchise cornerstone

While most rookie seasons are plagued by inconsistency, Anderson was a force on the Texans wire to wire. Unlike sacks, which tend to be a volatile metric, pass rush win rate and pressures are more stable.

Even in the games where Anderson wasn’t getting to the quarterback, he was still making a difference. He was also a respectable run defender, as he put up a top 20 PFF run defense grade (77.5), making him a solid three-down contributor.

The 243-pound Anderson was able to beat bigger tackles with his foot speed and shiftiness. He has the raw athleticism to win from the outside but was also willing to go inside when necessary. Anderson didn’t look like a rookie on tape; his game was more reminiscent of a tested veteran than a 22-year-old.

Areas for improvement

Anderson needs to bulk up a tad and work on his tackling

Anderson is polished enough that there aren't any major gripes with his game. Still, there is always room for improvement.

His frame makes him vulnerable against more powerful tackles. When Anderson was fast enough to work around opposing linemen, he was fine, but it was hard for him to disengage once they got ahold of him.

It would be unwise to ask Anderson to put on too much weight, as he would lose speed as a result, but it is something to watch going forward. At 243 pounds, he’s considerably smaller than most prototypical pass rushers. Some of the huskier tackles in the game have nearly a 100-pound advantage. Even a small improvement in playing strength would go a long way.

This stature also gives Anderson the potential to be a more versatile defender. He only took three snaps in coverage as a rookie, but smaller edge rushers have added value by dropping back in zone coverage on occasion.

Anderson doesn’t need to add coverage skills to his resume, but just having the ability to do so would add another string to his bow.

Another area where he could improve is with his tackling. Anderson actually missed tackles at a 16.7 rate last season, which was the fourth-highest percentage among non-defensive backs in the NFL.

If the rookie hadn't whiffed on so many, his counting stats would have been even more impressive. Luckily, tackling is something that can be improved with reps and effort, and Anderson certainly has the tools to make those adjustments.

The Verdict

Houston has something special in Will Anderson

Like most rookies, Anderson just needs to continue to develop. He was a high-quality defender as a rookie, and his bend and explosiveness provided him with a strong foundation. In his first season, Anderson showcased his arsenal of pass-rush moves. He’s not just a pure speed rusher; he showed sound instincts and countering ability, adding nuance to his game.

People across the league seem to think highly of Anderson’s rookie performance, too, as he was named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for the Raiders' Maxx Crosby.

It’s reasonable to think that Anderson’s sack numbers will rise if he continues to win reps at the rate he did as a rookie. It’s only a year in, but the Texans' first round in last year’s draft could very well be one for the ages.

