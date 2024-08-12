Highlights Deshaun Watson has been cleared for contact after rehabbing his shoulder injury.

Injuries & personal issues have derailed Watson's career following standout seasons.

Watson is aiming to return to elite QB status with the Browns - can he deliver?

It feels like a lifetime ago when Deshaun Watson was once viewed as one of the NFL's elite young quarterbacks.

Now, Watson is just trying to get back to being healthy, and he cleared a major hurdle towards that this weekend.

Per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, Watson has been cleared for contact for the first time since suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last year. While he won't play in the Browns' next preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, he will get 'the majority of the reps' in the teams' joint practices this week.

While it's paramount for the Browns to get their franchise QB back on the field healthy, staying healthy should not be the sole expectation for Watson.

It's been four years since Watson played a full season, and that was the last time he seemed to be one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks, before injuries and of course, his sexual misconduct scandal derailed what was once an extremely promising career.

Is this the year we finally see the Watson of old?

Related Browns GM Expecting A "Big Year" For Deshaun Watson And Cleveland Offense With Watson under center, the Browns better find a way to consistently put points on the board.

Watson Was Once Considered a Superstar

Nearly led the Texans to their first AFC Championship appearance.

Drafted 12th overall by the Houston Texans back in the 2017 NFL Draft, there was some debate over whether Watson or Patrick Mahomes (drafted 10th overall by Kansas City) would be the best QB from that draft class.

Watson's career got off to an incredible start in Houston. After a torn ACL ended his rookie season prematurely, Watson led the Texans to back-to-back AFC South titles in 2018 and 2019. The 2019-20 playoffs saw Watson win his first playoff game, in a dramatic 22-19 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The following week saw the Texans jump out to a 24-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs, before an epic second-quarter collapse/comeback saw the Texans eventually fall 51-31. From there, the Texans sputtered as a franchise, even with Watson having a solid individual season in 2020.

Deshaun Watson's Stats With The Houston Texans Year Completion % Passing Yards TD-INT Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2017 61.8 1699 19-8 269 2 2018 68.3 4165 26-9 551 5 2019 67.3 3852 26-12 413 7 2020 70.2 4823 33-7 444 3

The Texans finished 4-13 in 2020, despite Watson's incredible season... then Watson's career took a nosedive, that still hasn't recovered.

Watson missed the entire 2021 season amidst a standoff with management after he requested a trade. While an investigation was pending for his sexual misconduct scandal, he missed every Texans game due to "non-injury reasons/personal matter."

Watson's standoff with management finally ended in March 2022, when the Browns paid a king's ransom to lure Watson to Cleveland (any trade was pending a contract extension).

Deshaun Watson Trade Details Browns Get Texans Get Deshaun Watson, 2022 6th-Round Pick 2022, 2022 & 2024 1st-Round Picks 2023 3rd-Round Pick 2022 & 2024 4th-Round Picks

As mentioned, Watson had to agree to a contract extension with any team trading for him. With Watson initially hesitant to go to Cleveland, the Browns made an offer Watson couldn't refuse.

The Browns signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million extension as part of the trade, with every dollar fully guaranteed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Watson is the first player in NFL history to receive 100% guaranteed money in a contract.

Even with the Browns landing Watson, they still had to wait for the NFL to rule on a suspension for Watson. Eventually, the NFL and NFLPA settled on an 11-game suspension for Watson.

Watson Has Not Paid Dividends For Cleveland

Watson has only played 12 games as a Brown.

By the time Watson took the field as a Brown, it had been nearly two years since his last NFL start. His first start as a Brown came in Week 13 of the 2022 season against the Texans, ironically. Watson proceeded to post the worst passer rating of his career, 53.4, throwing for just 131 yards with a touchdown and interception in the Browns' 27-14 win.

Things haven't gotten much better for Watson, since then. Though he showed some signs of promise in 2023, he suffered his season-ending injury in Week 10, and never quite looked like the Watson of old.

Deshaun Watson's Stats With The Cleveland Browns Year Completion % Passing Yards TD-INT Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2022 58.2 1102 7-5 175 1 2023 61.4 1115 7-4 142 1

Watson does have a winning record as Cleveland's starter (8-4) but he's never looked like the Watson we knew back in Houston.

Cleveland definitely has the weapons for Watson to thrive. We saw Joe Flacco enjoy a career resurgence in Watson's absence last year.

The Browns Are Deep, Talented, and Built to Win Now

Is this the year Watson finally re-emerges?

After several offseasons under Kevin Stefanski, and with Cleveland in win-now mode, it's time for Watson to deliver the goods and prove he's still that same athlete his college coach once compared to Michael Jordan.

Stefanski seems to think Watson is capable, saying earlier this offseason that he expects 'the best version' of his starting QB to emerge this year.

We always talk about how we want the best version of ourselves. I want the best version of Deshaun.... I'm excited for where he is right this minute with plenty of work to do. I know he's going to continue to get better and get healthy. But I'm excited about Deshaun.

While that debate from five-six years ago over whether Mahomes or Watson would dominate the league is now over, Watson can still salvage his career in his age-29 season.

Is there any way he can finally work his way back into the conversation of the NFL's top tier quarterbacks?