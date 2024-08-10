Highlights Francis Ngannou makes his MMA return against Renan Ferreira in a PFL event later this year.

Ngannou had a two-fight swing in boxing, losing both bouts, but remains a box office star.

After his MMA fight, he could even return to the ring for fights against other boxers.

Francis Ngannou will make his return to MMA on October 19 against the dangerous PFL MMA heavyweight Renan Ferreira in a rare Professional Fighters League pay-per-view event. Ngannou’s last fight in a cage took place at UFC 270 in January 2022. After the powerful Cameroonian fighter could not come to terms with the UFC following his unanimous decision over Ciryl Gane, he sat on the sidelines for one-year as part of a non-compete clause.

Ngannou then signed with the PFL, who allowed the heavyweight to pursue a lifelong dream of boxing at a high level. Ngannou did just that and showcased great skill against one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time, Tyson Fury, but then it all came crashing down when he was brutally knocked out by Anthony Joshua. When talking with MMAFighting.com, Ngannou’s head coach, Eric Nicksick, said he was ready to guide his pupil back into MMA and help him shake off his first loss since 2018:

“I think just because of his competitive nature and the legacy that he wants to leave behind when it comes to MMA, the things that we spoke about, I definitely felt like he was going to come back and fight. … So knowing the competitor that he is, I [always felt] he’s definitely going to fight again in MMA. … So I think just keeping Francis focused on the task at hand [is key], and understanding this guy is dangerous everywhere, but I feel like we have the ability to kind of neutralize some of those things that he does well, and go out and make it a short night.”

Boxing is Always an Option For Francis Ngannou

There are plenty of potential boxing matches can engage in with his new contract

Though Ngannou lost to Fury and then Joshua consecutively, those in the know understand that those boxers are elite in their field, and should the former UFC champ make a return to the ring, there are a slew of potential opponents for Ngannou to lock horns with. Heavyweight boxers like Zhilei Zhang, Joseph Parker, Jarrell Miller and Andy Ruiz Jr, just to name a few, are out there should the Cameroonian fighter return to the sweet science.

Ngannou has said many times in the past, that becoming a boxing world champion was his initial combat sports dream and goal when he left Cameroon for a better life in France. Obviously, a major PFL fight against Ferreira looms, and then there’s always the potential mega-crossover fight between the PFL and the UFC on the table, but in the same interview Nicksick didn’t shut down the chances of Ngannou boxing again:

“Because of the freedoms that he has, he can always revisit boxing if there’s a name that pops up, that’s the best part about the situation that he’s in — he’s a contractor. He goes out to the highest bidder. He can decide what he wants to do whenever he wants to do it.”

Francis Ngannou’s Career

MMA record: 17-3 (12 KOs), UFC wins: 12, Best win: Stipe Miocic, Boxing record: 0-2

Known as ‘The Predator’, Ngannou burst onto the UFC scene with his ungodly power and earned an undisputed UFC title shot just about two years after entering the organization.

Ngannou fell short to a more well-rounded Stipe Miocic, but would go back to the drawing board and find his groove again in a big way. After winning four straight fights by way of first-round knockout, Ngannou fought Miocic a second time, but with a more patient and more well-equipped skillset. After viciously KO’ing Miocic and then beating former training partner Gane, Ngannou parted ways with the UFC to sign with the PFL and test his skills in the ring.

The Cameroonian champion shocked the world in his first professional boxing match as he dropped Fury and lost a close decision. As fate would have it, Ngannou was in over his head against Joshua and was schooled by the former world champ. Now, Ngannou looks to restart another winning streak with his upcoming PFL title fight against the athletic Ferreira later this year.