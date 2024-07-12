Highlights Gareth Southgate could earn a knighthood if England win against Spain in Euro 2024 final.

Three Lions boss earned an OBE for England run at the the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Southgate missed out on the highest honour in 2021 after England lost the final on penalties to Italy.

The final of Euro 2024 is honing into view and England will be hoping to right the wrongs of Euro 2020 and claim a first major trophy since the World Cup in 1966. It's almost impossible to believe that the Three Lions could be in back-to-back European finals following the embarrassing Euro 2016 exit in the round 16 to Iceland.

However, since the appointment of Gareth Southgate as England boss in 2017, after Sam Allardyce's short stint in charge, England fans have been able to dream once again. Southgate has guided England to an impressive three semi-finals in four major tournaments.

The ultimate mark of respect to his services to English football would be for the 53-year-old to receive a knighthood, which would officially give him the title of Sir Gareth Southgate. Southgate, who received an OBE after leading the Three Lions to the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, could have received the award for guiding England to the Euro 2020 final, but a loss on penalties meant the achievement of reaching the final was not enough. However, according to The Telegraph, a victory against Spain on Sunday could now guarantee a knighthood for Southgate, and even in defeat, he may still be knighted.

Knighthood Awaits for England Achievements

The Three Lions boss is already an OBE

After England battled their way through to the final of Euro 2020, questions and rumors began to circulate over whether the former Middlesbrough boss would be honoured with an official knighthood. After all, he had already received an OBE for guiding England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, a run which thrilled the nation and got people believing in the Three Lions once more.

It was England's third-ever World Cup semi-final, having won the competition in 1966 and reaching the last four in 1990 before a penalty shootout loss to West Germany.

He then followed this by reaching the final of Euro 2020. This was the second final the England men's team had ever reached, and it had come within the first four years of Southgate's tutelage. It also meant that in his relatively short stay, he had become the first ever England manager to reach consecutive major tournament semi-finals, and had reached half as many finals as England sides prior could muster in 77 years.

Final Outcome Might not Matter for Knighthood Decision

The England manager missed out in 2021

He was in line to potentially be knighted for his service to England football, but, according to the Mail, debates over his tax record denied him of the eventual opportunity. Talks over this potential honour are said to have ended amid a debate in Boris Johnson’s Conservative government about the manager’s involvement in a film investment scheme, which Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC) had challenged over tax avoidance stipulations.

Victory at Euro 2020 would almost certainly have trumped guidance published on the Government’s website that “poor tax behaviour is not consistent with the award of an honour”, as it would if England triumph on Sunday.

Since that time, England have reached the aforementioned final of Euro 2020, the 2022 World Cup quarter-final, and Euro 2024 final to cement his status as the Three Lion's most successful boss since Sir Alf Ramsey.

A nail-biting penalty shootout win over Switzerland was also noted as being his 100th match in charge of the national team, a record now only bettered by the late Ramsey and Sir Walter Winterbottom. Sources with understanding of the English honours system told Telegraph Sport this would put the 53-year-old firmly in the running to join Ramsey and Winterbottom pair in receiving a future knighthood, even if England fall to a second consecutive Euros final defeat at the hands of Spain, in what could be his last act after seven years as manager.

As captain of the national team, Bayern Munich striker and leading English goalscorer Harry Kane may also be in line to receive an upgrade to his MBE to at least an OBE. He received the initial honour for his Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, he may be eligible for further honour.

Gareth Southgate's Statistics as England Boss First Game England 2-0 Malta, 08.10.16 Games Managed 101 Wins 64 Losses 17 Best Result Final: Euro 2020

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12.07.24