On Thursday night, the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans meet in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH. There is a chance, albeit small, that they could be two of the last teams ever to play in the longstanding tradition.

In 2021, the National Football League expanded to a 17-game regular season schedule and, for the most part, it's been wildly successful. Over the last three years, more teams have stayed in postseason contention longer, adding excitement to several NFL markets that would have otherwise seen their Super Bowl hopes end by Black Friday.

No More Hall of Fame Game?

Or will the NFL keep it as part of the larger HOF tradition?

When an idea hits, the league is not known for sitting on its hands and letting things be. Sure enough, the NFL and the NFL Players Association have been kicking the tires on an 18-game regular season schedule.

It's something fans would be all in on. More competitive football games mean a longer fantasy football season, increased betting opportunities, and many other fan-friendly side effects. For the players, it's a different story. Playing in even one National Football League game is extremely destructive to the human body. Several players have described the feeling as getting into a car crash every Sunday.

So, if the league is going to add another regular season contest, it's going to have to make a concession somewhere else. The two areas most often discussed and make the most sense are adding a second bye to the schedule and completely doing away with any preseason games.

The first one is easy. Through the Scouting Combine, the start of free agency, the NFL Draft, mini-camps and OTAs, professional football has found a way to stay relevant literally every month on the calendar except for, maybe, June. Adding another bye week simply prolongs the season and gives the NFL control of the news cycle for another week.

Abolishing the preseason, however, is a little more complicated. NFL coaches like having their guys go out and hit dudes wearing different colored uniforms instead of practicing against themselves for nearly two months. If preseason games cease to exist, the clubs can always keep doing what we've seen grow in popularity the last few years: joint practices against other teams.

They can get all their work done while taking out some aggression on someone else in a controlled environment, lowering the chance of injury and increasing the likelihood of training camp fights, which always make for lovely social media content. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is not the first to sit his starters in preseason games, but he popularized the practice when it became obvious his offenses did not need to get on the field in a meaningless exhibition game to open the season at full touchdown scoring capacity.

Plus, college football teams have never had a preseason schedule while having even more practice restrictions and studying to do, and they never seem to look sloppy or out of sorts at the start of the season. Professionals with a longer leadup should be able to hit the ground running with no issues.

Nobody is going to miss meaningless football games. Except, maybe, one.

The Hall of Fame Game is a tradition. It was first played on August 11, 1962, to commemorate the groundbreaking ceremony of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH. The New York Giants and St. Louis Cardinals played to a 21-21 tie that day. Since then, the game has been played every HOF induction weekend, with a few exceptions for labor disagreements or global pandemics. For the good folks of Canton, it's a rare opportunity to see professional football players perfecting their craft in their own backyard.

It is the only preseason football game that means anything. The Hall of Fame Game announces the return of professional football in America in the perfect place. Howie Long said it best during his HOF induction speech on those hallowed grounds.

It seems like a no-brainer to have a football game played on the weekend so that a group of the greatest football players can lace up their cleats and see their bronze busts for the first time. Fans from across the country trek to Canton to see their favorites join the ranks of football immortals. It just feels ... I guess right to give them a taste of the product.

Roger Goodell said the right thing when asked about changing the length of the regular season:

The key thing for us is looking at making sure we continue to do the things that make our game safer," Goodell said. "Seventeen games is a long season, so we want to make sure we look at that and make sure that we continue the safety efforts.

The Hall of Fame Game is technically a part of the NFL's preseason. If said preseason goes away, then the traditional start of the NFL schedule would be slated to go away with it.

But this game just might be the lone exception. There are 32 NFL teams. It would not be difficult to set up a rotation where they all play one preseason game every 16 years. We don't know yet whether or not the league will be able to push its 18-game regular season idea through. If it does happen, here's hoping they find a way to keep the game that doesn't matter in the standings but certainly matters in the football fan's soul.

