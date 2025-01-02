Crystal Palace are ready to activate a 12-month extension clause in midfielder Will Hughes' contract, according to MailOnline, with reports suggesting that West Ham United and Fulham are considering a move.

Hughes has been a key figure for the Eagles under Oliver Glasner this season, especially with the likes of Cheick Doucoure and Adam Wharton struggling with injury problems. With his deal set to expire at the end of the season, Hughes is now able to speak to clubs from abroad and sign a pre-contract agreement.

Considering they'll struggle to find a replacement for Hughes without paying a significant fee, extending his current contract would make sense. The 29-year-old has been a reliable player in the middle of the park, featuring in 17 of Palace's 19 Premier League games this term.

Crystal Palace to Extend Hughes Deal

They're ready to activate a 12-month option

According to a report from MailOnline, Crystal Palace are ready to activate the option to extend Hughes' contract, which is set to expire at the end of the campaign, by an extra 12 months. The two parties are yet to enter talks to sign a completely new contract, but Palace are in a strong position as they are able to tie him down for an extra year.

Reports have suggested that West Ham and Fulham are considering a move to secure Hughes' signature. Any interested party is unlikely to want to offer a significant fee for Hughes considering his contract is running down, so the Eagles could try and end speculation by extending his deal by 12 months.

Hughes, who has been described as "outstanding", has been a standout player for Glasner this season, and without him, they would have had real selection problems in the middle of the park. Wharton and Doucoure's injury problems may prompt Palace to push the button on a new deal for Hughes sooner rather than later, especially with the capital club competing towards the bottom of the Premier League table.

With interest in the former Derby County midfielder starting to grow, it makes sense to get a 12-month extension boxed off as soon as possible.