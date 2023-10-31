Highlights Rookie QB Will Levis had an impressive debut, throwing four touchdowns in the Titans' win over the Falcons, becoming just the third player in NFL history to do so in their first game.

Levis outshines Ryan Tannehill, who has been struggling this season with only two touchdown passes and six interceptions in six games.

Levis' strong performance raises questions about his future as the starting QB and whether he can consistently perform at this high level.

Rookie QB Will Levis got the start for the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 for Ryan Tannehill, who suffered an injury in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. Levis' debut was one for the books. Tennessee got the win over the Atlanta Falcons and all of Titan nation could breathe again, because 3-4 looks a lot better than 2-5.

They still have a fighting chance in the mediocre AFC South and the win likely made the difference between them being sellers at the deadline and pushing for the playoffs. Levis had a big part in the victory, and so did DeAndre Hopkins. The veteran wideout had 128 yards and three touchdowns on the day. It was an impressive game for D-Hop, but it's safe to say he wasn't the biggest story for Tennessee in Week 8.

Will Levis was drafted in the second round, 33rd overall out of Kentucky to the Titans in 2023 after coming in with a first round grade. There was a lot of hype surrounding Levis' arrival to Nashville, as some thought that he might be QB1 over Tannehill, but that was not the case. As a matter of fact, he wasn’t even QB2 coming out of training camp, as second-year man Malik Willis took that spot.

Levis' dominant debut

Eventually, Levis passed Willis on the depth chart, and he made his NFL debut and his first start in Week 8 after Tannehill was sidelined. Levis responded with a massive game. He threw four touchdowns in the 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He is just the third player in NFL history to throw four TD passes in his first NFL game. The other two guys on that short list are another former Titan, Marcus Mariota in 2015, and Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton in 1961.

The purported plan was to alternate between Willis and Levis, so Willis saw couple snaps as well. Two to be exact. The first one did not go as planned. In the opening drive of the game on a first and 10 he fumbled the high snap and the Falcons recovered. Levis took the predominance of the snaps from there, but Willis came in again with six minutes remaining in the first half and the fans were not happy about it. A chorus of boos came from the stands.

After the game Levis stated

That left a sour taste in all of our mouths when we were hearing those boos when he came on the field. We’ve got to know that he’s going to be a big part for us moving forward when it comes to winning games so let’s come correct next time as fans and treat him correctly.

Levis showed off his arm early in the game. With 2:36 left in the first quarter, he dropped back and threw a 47-yard dime to Hopkins for the first TD of the game. That wasn't even his longest pass, as Levis heaved a 61-yard bullet to a wide open Hopkins again in the third quarter. Three of his passes went for 30+ yards, the most in a player's first career game of all-time. The rookie finished with 19 completions out of 29 attempts for 238 passing yards and of course that outstanding quartet of touchdown throws.

Ryan Tannehill's rough start

Levis had more TD passes in one game than Tannehill did in the first six games. Prior to Week 8, the Titans only had three touchdown passes all told, and one of them wasn’t even from a quarterback. Derrick Henry threw one in Week 4 to rookie Josh Whyle for the latter's first career TD.

So, if we’re putting this in perspective, Henry has half as many touchdown passes as Tannehill in the first seven weeks. Not really a good look for the starting QB. If Levis continues to play well, he might get the starting position over Tannehill even when he is healthy. Too soon to look that far in the future? Come on, you were thinking it too.

Speaking of Tannehill, if it wasn’t obvious before, he has been struggling this season. The veteran QB has not only failed to find the end zone consistently, but he's found opponents on a regular basis, throwing six interceptions over six games. He's also averaged just 188 passing yards per contest in this campaign. It isn’t a stretch to say that starting another quarterback was a good move for the Titans, but too bad an injury had to occur for these changes to happen.

Tannehill’s high ankle sprain is similar to the one he suffered in 2022, which is not great news for the QB. This is his third time hurting that same ankle. In the 2022 season, he sprained it on October 23 and December 4. He missed five games altogether because of that pesky sprain.

Is Levis the light at the end of Tennessee's dark tunnel?

Tennessee has a short week for Week 9 as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for some Thursday Night Football action. With Tennessee coming off that win against the Falcons and the Steelers coming off a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Titans' confidence should be high, especially Levis'.

He is expected to get the start for Week 9, so, the real question is: was his performance against the Falcons a fluke or is he actually that dude? More than likely it’s the latter. Fun fact about Levis, he also threw four touchdown passes in his first game at Kentucky, and he balled out consistently for the rest of his two years in Lexington.

Yes, NFL and college are two completely different levels but thus far he has played better than Mike Vrabel's other options. That either says a lot about Levis, or maybe it's more of an indictment against Tannehill and Willis, perceive it as you will. The only downside about Levis performing this well in his debut is that now has very high expectations. He certainly has the physical tools to find success, but can he handle the mental aspect of the NFL game?

