Will Levis’ plummet down the NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans might not be an indictment on his ability as some might think, NFL reporter Peter King has claimed.

The 2023 NFL Draft saw four quarterbacks in the spotlight for the vast majority of the buildup and coverage. Alabama’s Bryce Young as the presumed #1 (which he was, to the Carolina Panthers), Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud as the best player after him (which led to him being taken #2 to the Houston Texans) and then something of a battle between who was going to be the third taken, most likely at the #4 spot to the Indianapolis Colts.

In the end, it was Florida’s Anthony Richardson who ended up going with the #4 pick ahead of Kentucky’s Will Levis, which provided us with the awful scenes of seeing the 23-year-old sitting in the green room all night waiting for his name to be called, only for it not to happen on the opening night before he was eventually picked up by the Tennessee Titans with the 2nd pick in the 2nd round, #33 overall.

There certainly were some doubts over Levis heading into the draft, such as a toe injury and some personality issues cited as possible reasons that he wasn’t picked up as early as perhaps he could and should have. However, Peter King believes that his drop down the board had nothing to do with the quarterback.

Will Levis simply an agent of bad luck?

Writing in his Football Morning In America column, King claimed that Levis’ fall might have simply been down to the priorities of the other teams around the league, and that drafting a quarterback just wasn’t top of the list for a lot of them:

The draft is about supply and demand. Will Levis didn’t go 33rd instead of 11th or fourth because he stinks. It’s mostly because the teams between four and 33 didn’t have an essential need for a quarterback who’s not a sure thing. Seattle and Vegas have signed vets to manage in the short-term, Washington and Atlanta have committed to give young kids a legit chance, and Tampa Bay had many bigger needs than replacing Baker Mayfield.

Plus, you heard so much about how great the tight end class was. But there was only one tight end picked in the first round because, of course, the supply was so deep. Levis didn’t sink like a stone. He was the fourth-most-desired quarterback in a year when the vast majority of teams had bigger needs.

What can Will Levis do with his career now?

Whilst he might not have the glitz and glamour attached to his name as a first-round pick now, he is likely going to get every chance to succeed, especially considering the Titans moved up in the draft to get him, they clearly have some plans for him.

Given the situation surrounding the Titans right now, with suggestions that starter Ryan Tannehill might be moved on this summer and the team apparently having ‘lost faith’ in 2022 3rd round pick Malik Willis, it might well be that Levis will be the team’s starter sooner rather than later, he just needs to make sure he gives them every reason to keep him on the roster and as their guy moving forward, and possibly even to stick it to the teams that didn’t take him.