Highlights Will Levis is focusing on technical improvements in his game and has the starting QB position secured with the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans' coaching staff is working together to refine Levis' throwing motion, footwork and consistency.

Head coach Brian Callahan and his father, Bill, must focus on improving the team's weak offensive line to support Levis and give him time in the pocket.

Will Levis is coming off an up-and-down rookie season with the Tennessee Titans, as he threw for more than 200 yards per game and posted a 2-1 touchdown to interception ratio, though his completion rate was also below 60%.

Nevertheless, he has a stranglehold on the starting quarterback gig after veteran signal caller Ryan Tannehill walked in free agency, and the team has made every effort to support him this offseason, including drafting offensive tackle JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick in last month's draft.

That security has encouraged the young field general to focus on his process more than the results. Speaking with Turron Davenport of ESPN, Levis has admitted to working primarily on the technical side of the quarterback position this spring.

"Quarterbacks are weirdos. We're always tweaking something, feeling like something might be off. The ball wasn't coming out the way that I would've liked it to, and I just started looking at what could potentially be the cause of it."

He also mentioned that he's been working with new head coach Brian Callahan on a variety of developmental goals, including his throwing motion and the mental aspect of calling plays and audibles in the huddle and at the line.

The Titans' depth chart only consists of third-year QB Malik Willis and career backup Mason Rudolph, so Levis should have every opportunity to take control of the franchise in Callahan's first year at the helm. If he can live up to some of the pre-draft hype that surrounded him in 2023, the Titans could return to contention far sooner than most expect.

Titans Offering Levis Support, But Roster Still Has Holes

The team's offensive line threatens to be a fatal flaw again in 2024

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The changes to tighten up Levis' throwing motion have become a group effort from Callahan, offensive coordinator Nick Holz, quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, and Levis' personal coach Rob Williams.

The coaching quartet is looking to encourage Levis to be more consistent and personal with his footwork, and more anticipatory in his throwing windows.

Callahan, formerly the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator, was named the team's new head coach in January, and he's made it clear this offseason that the Titans' offense will be vastly different under his regime.

Longtime running back Derrick Henry was encouraged to leave in free agency, and he's now joined forces with Lamar Jackson on the Baltimore Ravens, and was then replaced by the smaller and shiftier Tony Pollard. The team also splurged on center Lloyd Cushenberry after letting Aaron Brewer walk, while star wideout Calvin Ridley was signed to a mammoth four-year deal.

Tennessee Titans' Notable Offensive Free Agent Signings Player Position Average Annual Value Calvin Ridley WR $23,000,000 Lloyd Cushenberry C $12,500,000 Tony Pollard RB $7,000,000 Mason Rudolph QB $2,870,000 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR $2,000,000 Saahdiq Charles G $1,500,000

Beyond Levis, one area of improvement the Titans have to prioritize is the offensive line, which was one of the worst-ranked blocking units in the league last season, according to PFF.

To that end, Callahan did hire his father, the revered offensive line guru Bill Callahan, to serve as the team's offensive line coach in 2024. He isn't going to magically turn them into an elite group in front of Levis, but the young quarterback desperately needs his five offensive lineman to give him time in the pocket to survey the field and make decisive throws.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Titans' offensive line were arguably the worst group of the blockers in the league in 2023, as they finished dead last in pass-blocking efficiency and first in sacks allowed.

At this point, it's up to Callahan and the coaching staff to get the most out of Levis over the next few seasons. Before the 2023 draft, Levis was being touted as a potential first-round pick, but consistency issues caused him to drop to the second pick of the second round.

If Levis lives up to his potential, he and Callahan should be running the Titans' offense for the foreseeable future. The former Kentucky Wildcat has a long ways to go to prove himself at the NFL level, though it appears he'll have a much stronger foundation to work with in 2024.

Source: Turron Davenport

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.