On Wednesday, FC Cincinnati star and captain Lucho Acosta was set to speak to media following the club's playoff exit four days earlier. Any words from the 2023 MLS MVP would have been important following a playoff loss, but this was particularly eagerly anticipated after Acosta told media on Saturday night he may have played his last game for Cincinnati.

The desire to leave, seemingly, came out of nowhere. It was a bombshell that caught the league off-guard. What would he say a few days later — Would he double down or walk it back?

Unfortunately, it appeared, any followups would have to wait. Cincy announced Acosta would be unable to speak to media due to another commitment, a family obligation. Soon, though, Acosta's voice would be heard.

Later that day, Acosta was interviewed on ESPN Argentina, reiterating his desire to depart Cincinnati and how he would love a return to Boca Juniors , where he started his career.

"This was a very recent decision I made to leave, I feel I’ve completed a cycle after four years of playing in Cincinnati," Acosta told ESPN Argentina. "It’s time to find a different scene and see how things can be resolved. ... If the opportunity to return to Argentina arises, I’d love to take it."

It was unclear if his interview with ESPN Argentina was live or pre-taped. Acosta was previously at Cincy's facility, attending all of his year-end meetings with the club before leaving without speaking to media. Either way, it's a huge story to follow this offseason: Will 2023 MLS MVP Acosta leave FC Cincinnati?

Sources point to the fact Acosta is under contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027 and Cincy don't want to lose him. He is one of the best players in MLS and the team is built around him. Sources also categorically deny a rumor suggesting the club shopped him to clubs for a possible transfer this summer.

As Acosta said in the interview, he feels it's time for a change. Acosta, now 30, has changed clubs a handful of times in his career, as is normal in modern soccer.

"It's just Lucho, man," one source said.

After Cincy fell in Round One on penalties to New York City FC , Acosta told media this might have been his last game with the club.

"I think I gave a lot. I got a lot from this club," Acosta said Saturday. "Not reaching where we wanted to get is maybe causing this frustration of me wanting to step aside. We don't know, there are a lot of things that happen behind the scenes, away from the field. And also personal things... I've been thinking about this for a while, speaking with people close to me, with my family."

When Acosta signed his contract extension in 2023, which made him the 13th-highest paid player in MLS in 2024, he took out a full page ad in the Cincinnati Enquirer to say "this city is my family."

It was already a crucial winter for FC Cincinnati, who will reload after an injury-plagued 2024 season. Reigning MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga picked up a season-ending injury in the summer, as did Nick Hagglund. Chidozie Awaziem was signed as a replacement as the club worked to bring in a big-money center forward, but deals for German Berterame and Josh Sargent never quite got done.

The club have long worked to change that, with GIVEMESPORT revealing a club-record deal is close for Togo international forward Kevin Denkey .

Cincy still have to sort a permanent deal for on-loan star Luca Orellano, as well as a handful of other pressing items at the start of the offseason. Now with a saga developing around Acosta, Cincy have their hands full.

Luciano Acosta, MLS Legend

Acosta has been one of MLS' premier playmakers since joining the league in 2016 with DC United. In his eight seasons in North America, the Rosario, Argentina native has scored 72 goals and registered 97 assists in 251 appearances.

Acosta has hit the double-digit mark in goals on four occasions, and has registered at least 10 assists in six campaigns.

The diminutive creative midfielder reached the peak of his powers in 2023, scoring 17 goals and providing 14 assists on his way to the MLS MVP award and leading Cincinnati to the Supporters' Shield.

In 2024, in what could very-well be his last season in MLS, Acosta put up a ridiculous 14 goals and 19 assists, but could not carry Cincy past Round One.

Lucho Acosta - MLS Career Stats Season Appearances Goals Assists 2024 (CIN) 32 14 19 2023 (CIN) 32 17 14 2022 (CIN) 30 10 19 2021 (CIN) 31 7 10 2019 (DC) 31 6 2 2018 (DC) 33 10 17 2017 (DC) 31 5 5 2016 (DC) 31 3 11

Acosta joined Atlas in Liga MX after his contract with DC United expired in 2019. After making only 33 appearances in Mexico, he returned to MLS, signing a three-year deal with Cincinnati as a designated player.