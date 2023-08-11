Highlights A group of passionate Manchester United fans are planning protests to prevent Mason Greenwood from returning to the club due to his previous arrest and suspension.

A strong-willed group of Manchester United fans are planning a host of protests to ensure Mason Greenwood does not return to the club.

The 21-year-old has been mooted with a return to action this season, with the club set to announce their decision imminently.

But should the club allow him to integrate back into proceedings at Old Trafford, a group of match-goers have every intention to disturb the peace before Manchester United’s curtain-raiser as they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday 14 August.

A banner reading: “Female Fans Demand No Greenwood Return – End Violence Against Women” will be unveiled as the group of supporters make their feelings known.

Greenwood has not played for the club since January 2022 after being arrested of suspicion of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, which resulted in the club suspending him on full pay.

Since then, however, the Crown Prosecution Service made an announcement in February that all charges had been dropped after ‘key witnesses’ withdrew their involvement in the case.

Manchester United then launched their own internal investigation in order to gain a clearer understand of the circumstances and, in turn, make an informed decision regarding Greenwood’s future at the club.

In the meantime, a brave set of fans are set to stand outside Old Trafford pleading that he never dons the iconic red of Manchester United again.

What has one of the protest organisers said?

Speaking to The Athletic, they said: “It’s time for the club to stand up and make the right decision. It’s time to say, ‘We have high standards at United about how we expect players to conduct themselves and, if you do not meet those standards, you need to be moved out.’

“This is a tipping point for the club. Are they going to side with commercialism and trophies and money? Or are they going to take the side of the match-going fans and the club being a social and community institution that we can be proud of, and proud to have as part of our identity?”

They have also launched a new Twitter page, so fans are able to keep up-to-date with their progress and any further protests they have planned for the incoming season.

You can read their full statement – which they have posted on social media – below.

Images of Greenwood – who earnt £75,000 a week at the club – training in isolation have emerged recently, which shows he is gearing himself up for a return to action this campaign.

The Daily Star recently reported that the forward has expressed his desire to stay put in England if his current employers sanction a loan exit. Clubs from abroad, particularly in Italy, have expressed interest in homing Greenwood for a season, per The Mirror.

Back in May, The Sun reported that Juventus were willing to offer Greenwood a chance of a fresh start and hoped that Paul Pogba could bear some influence on their pull. The report also stated that AC Milan and Roma were also interested parties, though no decision has been made yet.

Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag, who is yet to see Greenwood play under his stewardship, confirmed that the final decision is in the hands of the club.

“It’s a club decision. Of course, I have said my ideas and opinions, but it’s a club decision. We all have to accept that,” the Dutchman said.

“I can’t say so much about it. But what I say is I shared my opinion about it so let’s see what’s going to happen and what the decision will be.”