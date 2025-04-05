Inter Miami CF welcomes Toronto FC on Sunday Night Soccer in a meeting of teams on opposite ends of the table.

But with Miami between legs of its Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal against Los Angeles FC , Lionel Messi and other Herons stars could be rotated.

Meanwhile, Euro 2020 champion Lorenzo Insigne has returned to action for Toronto in the last two matches, and the Reds held the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 0-0 draw last weekend to snap a four-match losing skid.

Could this be a chance for TFC to pull a stunning upset and finally earn a first win under new manager Robin Fraser?

Read on for how to watch Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC, plus projected lineups and betting predictions.

How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC

When : Sunday, April 6 – 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

: Sunday, April 6 – 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT Where : Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

: Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Where to watch: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ (worldwide)

Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union Projected Lineups

Both Messi and Luis Suárez went all 90 minutes in Wednesday's 1-0 loss at LAFC in Leg 1, and manager Javier Mascherano will want both to go as long as possible next Wednesday as they try to overturn their aggregate deficit.

In that context, the most likely lineup outcome on Saturday is to see at least one, and possibly both, used as a second-half substitute rather than a starter.

But Mascherano won't have that option with Sergio Busquets, who will serve a card accumulation suspension in Leg 2 after picking up his second caution of the tournament.

Whether Messi and Suarez start is also likely to influence Mascherano's preferred formation. He's typically opted for a 4-4-2 when both are included, but a 4-2-3-1 in the games Messi has either missed or begun on the bench.

Meanwhile, Toronto has been marginally better since manager Fraser made the decision to restore Insigne to the squad, though still not exactly dynamic. The Reds created their most expected goals since the opening weekend in their draw with Vancouver last Saturday. But that total was still a meager 0.7, per Opta.

To help solve those issues, Toronto this week completed the loan signing of Maxime Dominguez from Vasco da Gama, though Sunday will probably come too soon for his debut.

Inter Miami predicted lineup (4-2-3-1, right-to-left): Oscar Ustari (GK) - Gonzalo Lujan, Tomas Aviles, Marcelo Weigant, Jordi Alba - Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo - Robert Taylor, Benjamin Cremaschi, Fafa Picault - Luis Suárez

Toronto FC predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson (GK) - Henry Wingo, Sigurd Rosted, Nicksoen Gomis, Raoul Petretta - Alonso Coello, Jonathan Osorio - Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne, Derrick Etienne - Deandre Kerr