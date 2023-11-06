A major update has emerged about Triple H's interest in bringing Will Ospreay to WWE, and the talks the two parties have already had regarding a potential move.

As his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling draws closer to its expiration, Ospreay's future has been a huge topic of conversation for fans all over the world. Everyone wants to know what the future will hold for the Englishman and what's next. There's a lot of uncertainty about what he'll do.

One thing that is certain, though, is he will have plenty of options. There are a variety of wrestling companies around right now that are interested in signing Ospreay when he becomes a free agent in 2024. Having worked with AEW recently, and featuring in a prominent role at their All In event at Wembley Stadium back in August, there has been a lot of interest from Tony Khan and his promotion. They want to bring the wrestler in on a full-time basis, clearly impressed with the work he's done for them so far.

They aren't the only promotion he's recently worked with, though, that want to bring him in. Impact, who worked with Ospreay for the very first time recently, is also intent on signing him to a deal when they can. With plans to revert to their original TNA name in 2024, they want to make a splash and there's no better way to do so than by bringing in the number one free agent in the business.

READ MORE: 10 wrestlers Triple H should sign in 2024 as Will Ospreay rumours emerge

WWE has already held talks with Will Ospreay

TNA and AEW will both face very tough competition, though. Triple H is also keen on working with the Englishman and if reports are to be believed, WWE has already begun working towards getting Ospreay to sign the dotted line.

Rather than risk losing out to someone else, WWE has gotten to work early and have already opened talks with Ospreay about a potential deal in 2024. Sources within the Stamford-based promotion have revealed that the two parties have spoken about working together and there is interest from both sides, something that some fans doubted.

Will Ospreay could lead NXT Europe

It was recently reported that one plan floating about in WWE for Ospreay, who is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world, should he sign would be for him to become the face of a brand-new NXT Europe brand, but it remains to be seen whether that would actually be the case. The Englishman is one of the most exciting wrestlers in the world and whoever manages to convince him to sign with them on a full-time basis will have a talisman on their hands.

It's important that he makes the right move here as it could alter the course of his career forever. With WWE's global stature and history with signing the biggest stars, it's looking likely that he'll end up working for Triple H and co, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that he decides to join AEW instead.

Ring Name Will Ospreay Real Name William Ospreay Date of Birth 7 May 1993 (age 30) Height 6 ft 1 in Weight 231 lb Hometown Essex, England Debut April 2012

Some of his closest friends are currently working for Khan and considering the success he's already had in the promotion, it would make sense for him to want to continue that run. Impact have treated him well too, and after he vocally came out and praised them recently, they also still have an outside chance. This is about to get interesting.

Check out the table above to take a closer look at Will Ospreay.