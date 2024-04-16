Highlights The Carolina Panthers are having an active offseason after a disastrous rookie campaign by QB Bryce Young.

The new additions to the roster should make the Panthers more competitive in 2024.

However, winning the offseason doesn't guarantee regular season success; drastic improvement is needed from Young if the team hopes to compete in the NFC South.

The Carolina Panthers were once a perennial threat for the NFC South crown. Now, they're the punching bag of the division.

A year ago, they mortgaged their future to trade up for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They chose to select Bryce Young with that pick, which immediately proved to be disastrous as C.J. Stroud had a historic rookie season with the Houston Texans and Frank Reich was fired 11 games into his Panthers tenure.

The team is attempting to reset this offseason. They hired a new head coach in Dave Canales, and they've made a number of additions to the roster, including wide receiver Diontae Johnson and edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Though the team will certainly be better than last year's dumpster fire, the age-old question remains: does winning the offseason equate to winning in the regular season? Backup quarterback Andy Dalton certainly believes it will, but unless Young drastically improves on his porous rookie effort, the Panthers will remain mired at the bottom of the NFC standings.

The Bright Side: The Panthers Will Be Better

The team should be deeper after the free agent shopping spree

The Panthers have spent the last month adding starters that fit Canales' scheme to an offense that was already deep but lacking star talent.

Johnson has three seasons of 80+ receptions, and he'll immediately step into the WR1 role in Carolina after playing second-fiddle to George Pickens on the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

They also signed a new pair of starting guards in Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, which was probably music to the ears of Young after the young QB was sacked a whopping 62 times last season.

Add those guys to a team that already had a few capable running backs and a boatload of WR3s, and you don't have to squint too hard to see a team that might actually score more than a touchdown every week (Carolina finished tied for dead last in 2023 with 13.9 points per game).

Panthers' 2023 Skill Position Depth Chart Position Player QB1 Bryce Young QB2 Andy Dalton RB1 Chuba Hubbard RB2 Miles Sanders WR1 Diontae Johnson WR2 Adam Thielen WR3 Jonathan Mingo WR4 Terrace Marshall Jr. TE1 Tommy Tremble TE2 Ian Thomas

Canales himself was a smart addition, as he was the architect of Geno Smith's Comeback Player of the Year campaign with the Seattle Seahawks, and his work with Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past season was a heck of an encore.

Canales has done a terrific job emphasizing play action in Seattle and Tampa Bay, and he'll allow Young to roll out of the pocket far more than the mobile QB got to in his rookie season.

The former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach also runs a lot of delays, both in the passing and running game. He likes to leave tight ends as in-line blockers before letting them leak out in the flat or over the middle, and halfback draws were a staple with Bucs' RB Rachaad White this year.

Now armed with the best running quarterback he's coached since Russell Wilson, designed QB runs will likely feature often for the Panthers this year too.

Canales will ensure that the offense is better coached come next season. Given that the Panthers will also have better starters across the depth chart, Young won't have as many excuses in his sophomore year. If things go according to plan in Carolina, he won't need to make any.

The Downside: The Panthers Won't Be Good Enough

There remains a chasm between the current iteration of the team and a competitive one

For all the additions the Panthers have made, they haven't been of the earth-shattering variety.

Johnson is a solid receiver, but he's only had one 1,000+ yard season and that was back in 2021. Clowney is a good edge rusher and stout run defender, but his last Pro Bowl campaign came back in 2018.

Hunt and Lewis should give the Panthers a much sturdier pass-blocking unit in front of Young, but both were given exorbitant contracts and have never made the Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team.

And on and on it goes. When all of your most important reinforcements come layered with caveats, it doesn't inspire the most confidence that things will turn around quickly.

None of that is to mention that the Panthers suffered major losses this offseason as well. Safety Vonn Bell, tight end Hayden Hurst, and center Bradley Bozeman were all starters last year that got released at the start of the new league year in March, and Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns was dealt to the New York Giants for an underwhelming package that didn't get the Panthers back into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Brian Burns Trade Details Panthers Receive: Giants Receive: 2024 2nd Round Pick OLB Brian Burns 2025 5th Round Pick

That all being said, the Panthers were never going to bridge the gap between their 2-15 roster from last year and the playoffs in a single offseason. Their top priority this offseason was getting Young some help. On that front, the Panthers hit a home run with the Canales hire, and getting a pair of starting offensive linemen on long-term contracts was a shrewd move, even if their contracts were objectively too rich.

Signing defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year extension and adding key players around him on multi-term deals -- off-ball linebacker Josey Jewell, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, cornerback Dane Jackson, and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum all signed two- or three-year deals with Carolina this offseason -- was also good business, as the roster as a whole should be able to support Young better as he adjusts to the pro level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Young tied for the fewest touchdown passes (11) in a season for any quarterback in NFL history with more than 500 attempts. He also tied for the 3rd-lowest yards per attempt (5.5). There's a lot of room for improvement

There's still a lot of work for Canales and company to do in Carolina; this is a team that "earned" the first overall pick this year, but won't have access to it thanks to their trade for Young. However, this offseason has put them on the right path, and significant improvements from the 2023 first-overall pick would make the 2024 season a win, regardless of the team's record.

