Highlights Will Shipley's speed and athleticism make him a standout RB prospect despite size concerns.

Shipley's Pro Day showcased impressive metrics, particularly his 4.39 40-yard dash time.

Shipley's versatility on offense and special teams makes him a dynamic option, with great potential for success in the NFL.

Former Clemson Tigers running back and 2024 NFL Draft prospect Will Shipley stands as a testament to the evolution of the RB position in the NFL. As the league continues to prioritize passing and overall receiving abilities on offense, smaller backs who offer more receiving upside have seen an increase in demand.

At only 5'11" and 206 pounds, Shipley's measurements may seem to be a hindrance. However, his speed and athleticism drastically outweigh those concerns, making him an intriguing prospect to evaluate.

During his Pro Day, Shipley officially recorded a 4.39 40-yard dash. Additionally, his other athletic metrics are incredibly impressive. His overall frame and size may be a concern for some, but Shipley's speed and athleticism should serve him well.

Shipley's build and game juxtapose each other, presenting a contradiction that will make him a fun player to watch, regardless of where he lands. He may not be a day one guy, but there will absolutely be opportunities for him to have success in the NFL.

Related 2024 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: 2 Weeks To the Draft Edition All eyes are set to shift to the 2024 NFL Draft. We predict several teams, including the Super Bowl champs, to be wheeling and dealing on Day 1.

Strengths: Vision, Speed, and Pass-Catching

Shipley provides speed and athleticism out of the backfield

After becoming the second-highest rated RB in his high school class as rated by ESPN, Shipley departed from his hometown of Weddington, North Carolina, to attend Clemson University. From there, he proved to be capable on both offense and special teams.

In 2021, Shipley finished with 380 yards on 14 kickoff returns, in addition to providing an ample amount of production out of the backfield. Displaying a knack for getting past the first wave of defenders, Shipley's game proved to be more than versatile.

Will Shipley College Stats Category 2021 2022 2023 Carries 149 210 167 Rush Yards 739 1,182 827 Rush TD 11 15 5 Receptions 16 38 31 Receiving Yards 116 242 244

In addition to finishing with 3,350 combined rushing and receiving yards over his college career, Shipley also recorded 904 total yards on kickoff returns as well, which is notable considering the league's recent adoption of a new kickoff format that will increase kick return frequency. While his durability will be called into question by scouts, Shipley presents a clear danger once he reaches the open field.

His overall combination of speed, athleticism, and vision allows him to generate tremendous YAC numbers. Shipley is the ideal player for screen plays, wheel routes, and working in the flats.

As a result of his size, Shipley predominantly resided on the fringes of the Clemson offense. He does his best work in open space and outside the numbers, where he can use his elite straight-line speed.

His size and skill set hearken back to the Cleveland Browns' 77th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Duke Johnson. This may be the most accurate comparison for Shipley, as his special teams prowess and potential as a change of pace back should allow him to remain on an NFL roster for many years.

Weaknesses: Size, Health Concerns, Blocking

Shipley's frame raises multiple questions

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the glowing metrics and clear athleticism, the concerns surrounding Shipley's size and health are legitimate. RBs under 220 pounds do not have the best history with regard to durability and injuries.

It's worth noting that Shipley is entering the draft fresh off of an injury as well. At the end of a 60-yard kickoff return in the Gator Bowl, Shipley endured a knee injury while being pushed out of bounds. Thankfully, an MRI confirmed that there was no structural damage to his knee.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Will Shipley had no less than three fumbles per season, totaling 10 fumbles and four lost fumbles across his three years at Clemson. Whether the fumbles are a result of his size or just a lack of ball security, it will be a massive red flag for NFL scouts.

Another glaring issue is that Shipley tends to drop his head as a runner, especially between the tackles. This results in missed running lanes, an inability to make the necessary cuts, and at his size, he will often be stood up. Clearly, he will have a hard time finding success in the trenches.

Overall, Shipley will be expected to struggle as a blocker against edge-rushers on Sundays, and he will not likely see many direct hand-offs. If either he or the team who drafts him hopes to find success, they will have to use him appropriately.

Final Verdict

Shipley's upside is undeniable, but is ultimately capped

Creator: David Platt - Clemson U

Ultimately, Shipley's film is just too good for him to be denied in the draft. He may not be the most physical, but he is clearly dynamic and has the ability to handle a limited amount of carries per game while seeing multiple targets.

There has absolutely been a market correction on Shipley's comps throughout the years. In 2021 and well into 2022, analysts and media pundits were painfully quick to label him as the next Christian McCaffrey.

While that hype has obviously cooled down (Shipley did not make the cut on GIVEMESPORT's top 100 big board), we're still left with a talented RB who is capable of providing his team with meaningful production despite having to be used in a limited capacity as a third-down or change of pace back.

Now drawing more down-to-earth comps, Shipley should be seen for what he is; a day three guy who has the potential to be an elite second option out of the backfield.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.