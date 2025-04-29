Southampton have met with Lens manager Will Still as they prepare to appoint a new boss for the 2025/2026 season, according to a report from talkSPORT.

The Saints have officially been relegated to the Championship after a catastrophic season in the Premier League. Russell Martin was initially in charge after gaining promotion last term, but the Scottish manager was sacked and replaced by Ivan Juric.

Juric was unable to keep Southampton up and was sacked the next day, with Simon Rusk and Adam Lallana taking charge for the remainder of the campaign. The Southampton hierarchy are now working on a new appointment ahead of the 2025/2026 season, undoubtedly aiming to bounce straight back up to England's top flight.

Southampton Meet With Lens Manager Will Still

The Saints will take their time with next appointment

According to a report from talkSPORT, Southampton have met with Lens boss Still as they look to appoint a new manager over the coming weeks and months. The Saints are expected to take their time over their next appointment, meaning they could speak to a host of different coaches over the vacant position.