The Golden State Warriors have had a disappointing season this year. From Draymond Green's suspension to the regression of Klay Thompson, the Warriors have had many developments which they've had to work around.

Of those developments is the sudden drop-off of Andrew Wiggins. The former first-overall pick was once one of the most important players head coach Steve Kerr relied on. However, times have changed and the answer to that sentiment isn't as clear-cut as it used to be.

During the Warriors 2021-22 NBA championship season, Wiggins was the second-best player on that team. He was named an All-Star starter and elevated his play drastically in the postseason. In the following year, Wiggins missed some time due to a personal family matter but returned in time for the 2023 NBA playoffs and helped propel the sixth-seeded Warriors over the third-seeded Sacramento Kings. This season's difference compared to the prior ones is that Wiggins' production has dropped off a cliff.

Wiggins Having the Worst Season of His Career

Struggles have plagued the Warriors' star

The start of the season wasn't kind for Wiggins as he struggled mightily in nearly every field.

Andrew Wiggins Stats in October & November 2023 Category Stats PTS 12.8 REB 4.4 FG% 43.3 3P% 26.7 FT% 59.3

In the 18 games that spanned throughout October and November, Wiggins shot abysmally from the field. Since the 2020 season, Wiggins hasn't shot worse than 38 percent from three-point range, which is higher than the league average. However, he started the season shooting 26.7 percent from the field and an otherworldly 59.3 percent from the free-throw line.

The advanced stats don't support Wiggins either. For the season, Wiggins' expected wins measurement is rated at -17, which is by far the worst of his career. His on/off net rating is currently at -7.1. This came to a boiling point in December when Steve Kerr decided to move Wiggins to the bench in place of Jonathan Kuminga. A role that required some adjusting from Wiggins.

"It’s different, different for sure. It's another thing I have to deal with. Whatever happens, happens. Of course, I want to get back to my normal spot. But it could take time, who knows? I can’t really dwell on something that’s a decision made by somebody [else]. I just have to keep playing, keep staying aggressive, stay in the gym and just try to do the right things." – Andrew Wiggins on getting benched.

The move proved to be a test of Wiggins' character and motivation. In less than a month, the Canadian native played his way back into the starting lineup and improved his play significantly during the process. Amid the commotion surrounding his performance, Wiggins provided the Warriors with something that could potentially be the key to a deep run in the postseason.

Warriors Have Cracked a Code For Success With Wiggins

Wiggins has been a key ingredient for a recipe for success

Since his short stint coming off the bench, Wiggins has grown into the form of the player he was before this season.

Andrew Wiggins - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORtg 114.9 115.8 DRtg 118.0 111.2 NRtg -3.0 4.6

Although his counting stats are relatively the same as they were at the height of his struggles at the start of the season, he has improved significantly in his efficiency. He has jumped up to 72.1 percent from the free-throw line, albeit not the best, but is around his career average. Considering the emergence of Kuminga as a primary scorer, the past responsibilities that Wiggins had offensively had been shifted to Kuminga. This has allowed Wiggins to buy into a role which he's well suited for.

There are only nine lineups that have played over 100 possessions for the Warriors. Out of those lineups, only four hold a positive net rating, with Wiggins being in three of them. Golden State's most played lineup at 405 possessions includes Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Johnathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins, holding a +12.8 net rating.

Despite Wiggins's offensive struggles this season, the Warriors' offense thrives with Wiggins on the court. The team shoots 3.2 percent greater from three-point range when Wiggins is in the game. However, specifically as of late, Wiggins has hit a stride in his three-point shooting.

His impact is displayed in his defensive versatility, which allows the Warriors to switch nearly everything. Opposing players are attacking the rim 3.0 percent less with Wiggins defending them, which puts him in the 88th percentile of the league. The Western Conference is filled with talented players at the wing position and Wiggins gives the Warriors the luxury of having a point-of-attack defender to throw at those players.

This season marked the second straight year that Wiggins missed time due to family matters. Damian Lillard, who has opened up about the impact his personal life had on his play, gave great insight into the weight external issues can have on performance on the basketball court.

The same issues can certainly play a part in Wiggins' struggles. Before his leave of absence with Golden State, he was on a great stretch, averaging 15.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc, as the Warriors went 7-2. A great build of momentum to carry into the final stretch of the season.

The answer to whether the Warriors will be able to trust Wiggins is a surprisingly easy one. He might not be performing at the same level he did during the team's title run in 2022, but he is imperative for their hopes of competing for a championship this season.

It's a great sign that he's ramping up his play as the postseason approaches. Wiggins is a vital member of the Warriors' success and has earned their trust ahead of the playoffs.