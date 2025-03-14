Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has claimed that one Mikel Arteta signing has proven that the Spanish coach is not a world-class manager, casting doubt on whether he is the right man to guide the club back to Premier League glory. Gallas, who made 142 appearances for the Gunners, won two Premier League titles during his time at Chelsea.

Having played under some of the best managers in English football history, including Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger, the Frenchman knows exactly what makes a top-tier coach. However, he believes that Arteta's track record with one player showcases that he is currently shy of that level.

Related Mikel Arteta's First 200 Premier League Games Compared to Division's Greatest Managers The Spaniard has been in charge for 200 league games now and his numbers compared to the Premier League's greatest ever managers is interesting

Gallas Criticises Arteta's Use of Raheem Sterling

The Englishman has played a sporadic role since joining on loan