Highlights William Osula's imminent move to Newcastle for £15m has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Osula has arrived in the North East to complete a medical for the Magpies.

The 21-year-old wasn't a guaranteed starter for Sheffield United last season.

Newcastle United are close to completing the signing of Sheffield United striker William Osula, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that a deal is done. The 21-year-old has now arrived in the North East to complete a medical and will join on a deal worth in the region of £15m.

It's been a slow start to the summer transfer window for the Magpies who haven't brought in many options to improve their senior squad. Lloyd Kelly has arrived through the door on a free transfer from Bournemouth, while Newcastle have also added two goalkeepers to support Nick Pope.

With Callum Wilson struggling through injuries, Eddie Howe and his recruitment team are looking to add another centre-forward, with Osula closing in on a move to St James' Park.

Osula to Newcastle is a 'Done Deal

He will join for around £15m

According to Italian reporter Romano, Osula has arrived in Newcastle ahead of completing a move to join the Premier League club. The 21-year-old will join for a fee which could total £15m and he's set to undergo a medical for the Magpies...

"Understand William Osula has arrived in Newcastle for medical tests today! Deal done with Sheffield United for 21-year-old striker to join #NUFC on £10m fee plus £5m add-ons. Here we go, confirmed."

William Osula 2023/24 stats for Sheffield United in all competitions Appearances 24 Goals 3 Assists 0 Minutes played 946

Osula is capable of playing through the middle of attack while he's also featured out wide during his time at Sheffield United. Although not a guaranteed starter for the Blades, the Championship side couldn't afford to give youngsters a chance when battling to stay in the Premier League.

The Danish forward will now be competing with Isak and Wilson in attack, but the latter could be heading through the exit door. It's understood that the Magpies are willing to allow Wilson to depart in the summer transfer window, with the English striker struggling with injuries over the last few years.

Related Liverpool Could Now 'Try Again' for Newcastle's Anthony Gordon Liverpool remain interested in Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, but a deal will not be easy to pull off

Liverpool Approach for Gordon Still Possible

The Magpies don't want to lose him

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that a move to Liverpool this summer is still possible for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon. The Merseyside club made an effort to secure his signature earlier in the summer, and Gordon's head was turned at the time.

Despite Newcastle showing no interest in allowing Gordon to leave, sources have told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could still make another move later in the window. The Reds believe they will be able to bring Gordon to Anfield, but Newcastle are convinced that a deal won't happen before the deadline.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.