Highlights Deal in principle agreed for William Osula to join Newcastle United from Sheffield United

Personal terms yet to be agreed, and only then will a medical be scheduled.

Osula seen as a promising addition given recent improvements, and will provide backup to Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United have agreed a deal with Sheffield United for William Osula, but the player has not agreed personal terms yet according to Keith Downie.

The Magpies entered advanced talks for the young forward on Thursday, with talks ongoing for a deal worth an initial £10milion plus a further £5million in add-ons.

An agreement has now been found on the final fee between the two clubs for a transfer of the 20-year-old to St James' Park, but a deal is not close to completion yet.

Personal Terms Not Agreed Yet for Osula Move

Medical won't be booked until agreement found

According to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, a fee has been agreed in principle between the clubs but the striker is yet to agree on contract terms over a move to Tyneside.

As it stands a medical has not been booked because of that, but the expectation is that once an agreement is found the player will travel for his checks before putting pen to paper on a long-term deal.

William Osula 2023/24 stats for Sheffield United in all competitions Appearances 24 Goals 3 Assists 0 Minutes played 946

Osula is being brought in as he is seen as a perfect understudy to current striker options Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, with the belief that he has made huge improvements in recent months while playing for the Blades despite a lack of goals.

Journalist Alan Nixon previously reported that the Blades didn't want to lose Osula and were demanding a high fee as a result, but it seems that Newcastle are willing to pay enough to get a deal over the line.

Newcastle Desperate to Keep Anthony Gordon

England star attracting interest from Liverpool

While Osula is being brought in to strengthen Eddie Howe's attacking options, the club are desperate to keep hold of star winger Anthony Gordon amid reported interest from Liverpool.

Journalist Kevin Palmer has reported there is a "strong feeling" the former Everton star could end up at Anfield before the transfer deadline on August 30th, but the Magpies want to keep him after a stellar first full season at St James' Park last season.

Gordon hit 11 goals and registered ten assists in 35 appearances in the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign, which earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024, although he barely featured as a substitute and failed to start any games as they reached the final.

The Athletic report that the club will look to open talks with the winger over a new long-term contract once he returns from his holidays in order to show their commitment to him, but also fend off interest from Merseyside.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.