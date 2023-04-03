Arsenal are confident of securing a new deal for defender William Saliba, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs.

The 22-year-old has been one of the best-performing defenders in the Premier League this season and the Gunners will be desperate for him to commit his long-term future to the club.

Arsenal news - William Saliba

Saliba spent two seasons on loan in France before becoming a regular in the Arsenal side, playing for Saint Etienne and Olympique Marseille.

Last campaign, the French defender was named UNFP Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year for his impressive spell with Marseille.

Saliba, who is earning £40k-a-week at the Gunners, is reportedly being targeted by Paris Saint-Germain, so there's no doubt Arsenal will be working hard behind the scenes to convince the young defender to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

A report back in February from Football Insider claimed that Arsenal had opened talks to extend Saliba's contract, and now CBS reporter Jacobs has revealed that the Gunners are confident of getting a deal done.

What has Jacobs said about Saliba?

Jacobs has suggested that Arsenal are looking to extend Saliba's contract, and it's positive news for Mikel Arteta's side.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "On the roadmap of getting a deal done, it's behind the Saka deal in terms of speed, it's been behind the one that's now done which is Gabriel Martinelli. Arsenal have always had confidence that the Saliba deal will get done.

"He's almost been so successful that he can ask for a bit more in terms of finances than if they got that deal done and renewed him when he returned to Arsenal from his loan spell. So that one, as you might expect, has taken a little bit more time but I fully expect Arsenal to also renew Saliba."

How has Saliba performed this season?

Saliba has started 27 Premier League games this campaign, averaging 3.0 clearances, 1.3 tackles, and 4.0 total duels won per game, as per Sofascore.

The 22-year-old composure on the ball allows Arsenal to play out from the back with ease. Saliba has a pass completion of 91.9% over the last year, which ranks him in the top 5% amongst his positional peers, as per FBref.

Saliba has undoubtedly been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this term and could become an Arsenal legend over the next few years, especially if they win the title in May.