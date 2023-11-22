Highlights William Saliba has become a fan-favorite at Arsenal due to his composure, pace, and strength on the ball, making him a nightmare for strikers.

Saliba took part in a quiz to identify former Arsenal players and only guessed four out of eight correctly, mistaking one ex-Gunner for a current Premier League manager.

Despite his lack of knowledge about Arsenal's history, Saliba has impressed since breaking into the first team and is now regarded as one of the best center-backs in the Premier League.

William Saliba has become quite the fan-favourite at Arsenal. Since he made his debut in 2022, the Frenchman has been a regular member of the first-team squad.

With composure on the ball combined with pace and strength, he has become a nightmare for strikers to come up against. His efforts have seen the Emirates faithful embrace him, with his chant becoming one of the most popular amongst supporters.

However, fans of the Gunners may want to look away after finding out just how little the 22-year-old knows about the club's history. In a piece for NBC Sports, Saliba took part in a quiz to see how many former Arsenal players he could name after being shown their picture. The results were hilarious, with one ex-Gunner being mistaken for a current Premier League manager.

Saliba did recognise some former Arsenal players

In the clip that has gone viral on social media, Arsenal's number two was shown images of eight former players. He ended up guessing just four out of the eight correct, managing to get some cult heroes wrong in the process.

Saliba was quick to make note of how difficult the challenge was, as he started by failing to name Brazilian midfielder Denilson as the player in the first image. He managed to redeem himself on the next one, correctly naming infamous striker Yaya Sanogo as the mystery man in the second photo.

The former Saint-Ettiene man found himself back in the wrong column after he couldn't name Manuel Almunia. Then came what was nearly the biggest mistake of the entire video. It seemed as though Saliba was about to mistakenly identify Premier League icon Andrey Arshavin as another cult hero in Tomas Rosicky. However, the centre-back corrected himself before he finalised his answer, saving his blushes.

The likes of Eduardo, Alex Song and Gervinho all came and went, but it was the final answer that had most fans in stitches. After being shown a picture of former Swiss international Phillippe Senderos, Saliba replied with "it is the coach from Everton?"

In Saliba's defence, Senderos does share an uncanny similarity to Sean Dyche in the picture. It now has us wondering how would Dyche have done playing under the likes of Arsene Wenger? Check out the video for yourselves below.

Video: Saliba guesses names of old Arsenal players

Saliba's career so far

The young defender has impressed since breaking into Mikel Arteta's side, however, it was a long journey to get to that point. He initially joined the north London club back in 2019 from Saint-Ettiene, before rejoining the French side on loan.

Other temporary spells at Nice and Marseille seemed to put his Arsenal career at risk. He even publicly criticised his Spanish coach before joining the current Ligue 1 leaders. He told the Independent, via RMC Sports:

"He [Arteta] judged me on two-and-a-half matches. I would have liked for him to play me more. But he told me I wasn't ready. I was waiting for him to give me a chance, but football is like that."

This frustration seems to be a thing of the past, with the French international having become one of the first names on the teamsheet in more recent campaigns. Now regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, it's fair to say he's come on leaps and bounds over the last four years.