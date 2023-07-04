Arsenal will announce the contract extension of William Saliba 'anytime' now, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The French centre-back has been a revelation for the Gunners since coming into the team at the beginning of last season.

Arsenal news - William Saliba

Saliba, who is currently earning £40k-a-week at Arsenal, has a deal running until 2025.

After an impressive breakthrough campaign in the Premier League, understandably, the north London club want to tie him down.

According to Sky Sports, Saliba has agreed in principle to a new four-year deal at the Emirates.

The former Saint-Etienne defender signed for Arsenal for a fee of £27m back in 2019, before being sent back to the French club on loan.

Saliba was labelled as an 'exceptional' player by manager Mikel Arteta, so it's no surprise that he's looking to convince the 22-year-old to sign on the dotted line.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are confident of finalising the details and announcing Saliba's new contract in due course.

The Gunners recently completed the signing of Kai Havertz and are hoping to bring Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber to the club, as per the Evening Standard, but keeping hold of some of their key players will be just as important.

What has Brown said about Saliba?

Brown has suggested that there doesn't appear to be any problems regarding Saliba's new deal, and he expects Arsenal to make an announcement 'anytime'.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I do suspect that Saliba has already agreed terms though and we're just waiting for Arsenal to announce that.

"There doesn't seem to be any problems really on him staying. Everyone on both sides seems happy with Saliba at Arsenal now and I think that could be announced anytime."

Why are Arsenal looking to extend Saliba's contract?

Firstly, the Bondy-born defender was one of Arsenal's best players last season, averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.96 throughout the Premier League campaign.

Also, according to reports in France, Manchester United enquired about his availability earlier in the year, whilst Paris Saint-Germain were also keen, meaning Arsenal may have been worried about clubs pursuing their centre-back.

If the north London side are looking to make a serious push for the Premier League title, then keeping the core of their team will be vitally important.

Beating Manchester City to first place in the table certainly won't be easy, but the likes of Saliba staying at the club will be a huge boost.