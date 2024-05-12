Highlights William Saliba's defensive prowess was on full display against Manchester United, thus raising questions over the Premier League's recent snub.

Saliba showcased his composure and importance in the Gunners' back line, earning Player of the Match status.

The defender's consistent presence in the Arsenal squad, combined with his defensive skills, could be the difference maker in their title pursuit.

Arsenal defender William Saliba was at his defensive best against Manchester United in a crucial 1-0 win that saw them regain their spot at the top of the table - and he has proven why the Premier League’s decision to snub him from their recently announced Player of the Season shortlist is, well, beyond farcical.

In the famous words of Sir Alex Ferguson: “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles” – and in the case of the Gunners, who are chasing their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 season, the Frenchman has been all-too imperative.

His perfect concoction of calmness, pace and defensive nous makes him the perfect Premier League centre-back. Being able to keep Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland under wraps is not a quality of many defenders in world football, but remember when Saliba did it rather effortlessly? He’s that good.

His return to the Emirates Stadium marked an important time in Arsenal’s recent history. Alongside Gabriel, the partnership the two have forged is near-on formidable and their record of 28 conceded goals in 37 Premier League outings encapsulates the France international’s talent.

Related Every Premier League Centre-Back Partnership [Ranked] A solid centre-back duo is key to any successful side, and here's how all 20 Premier League sides rank in terms of their partnerships at the back.

Saliba’s Resolute Display against Man Utd

Enjoyed the most touches of any player - 99

With mere seconds left of their Old Trafford affair, the Sky Sports graphic that confirmed Saliba’s Player of the Match hardly came as much of a shock. A composed figure at the epicentre of everything the league leaders mustered defensively, the youngster was nothing short of imperious.

Per WhoScored’s numbers, Saliba enjoyed a whopping 99 touches in the heart of Arsenal’s defence – 25 greater than Ben White, who was Arsenal’s second-most involved asset. Forever available, Saliba’s willingness to get on the ball and make a difference is such an important, yet underappreciated, aspect of his game.

The France international, one of the best defenders in world football at the current moment, reduced Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund to sour grapes throughout, winning all three of his aerial duels and all four of his ground duels.

A menace both in the air and on the ground, there is not much to Saliba’s skill set that needs improving. Running out of Manchester with an overall WhoScored rating of 7.82 – the highest of any Arsenal player – there is every chance that he could continue to get better, which is a scary thought for all.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: William Saliba has now been named Player of the Match at Old Trafford, Anfield and the Etihad this season.

Despite being stationed in the heart of the Arsenal defence, the Bondy-born gem completed a total of three passes into the final third, proving his ability to impact proceedings further up the pitch. He also made four tackles – one of which was last-man – which proves that he is incredibly robust from a defensive standpoint.

Coined as ‘colossal’ by WhoScored, Saliba’s as-cool-as-you-like tackle on Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho was a moment that might have been missed by viewers – but nonetheless, the composure on show is worth a Player of the Match gong in its isolation.

The Difference Maker in Arsenal’s Title Race

Not missed a minute of Premier League action in 2023/24

His display against Manchester United aside, Saliba has been a ray of light for quite some time now – and his much-beloved presence in and among the Arsenal squad could be the difference-maker in Arsenal’s Premier League title pursuit. Still just 23 years of age, Saliba spent a host of seasons out on loan – at the likes of Saint Ettiene, OGC Nice and Marseille – before eventually breaking into senior proceedings in north London – and, as they say, the rest is history.

Last season, in particular, was when fans and pundits alike began to wax lyrical about him after yet another dazzling showcase of what he’s all about. Deep into Arsenal’s title race with eventual winners Manchester City, however, Saliba picked up an injury.

William Saliba's 23/24 Premier Leatue Stats vs Arsenal Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 3,330 1st Average Passes 74.2 1st Pass Success Rate (%) 92.5 3rd Aerials Won 1.9 3rd Clearances 2.1 2nd Overall Rating 6.85 9th

Unexpectedly, his 11-game absence, comprised of five wins and three draws and losses apiece, derailed any possibility of the Gunners reigning victorious. Arsenal’s toothlessness in games was blamed – but without Saliba, they largely looked out of sorts.

This season, however, Saliba has not missed a minute of Premier League football across 37 outings. While the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice have all received their flowers, the exclusion of Saliba in the Premier League Player of the Season award is one that is difficult to fathom.

Related 10 Best Premier League Centre-Backs Right Now (Ranked) The Premier League has loads of quality centre-backs right now, but who are the best 10?

From start to finish, the 82-game Arsenal gem has seldom put a foot wrong in their quest for another trophy. Earlier in the season, against Sheffield United, the central defender set a Premier League for Arsenal, completing a total of 169 passes – which, incredibly, was more than the Blades had for the entire match (142).

The Gunners – and Arteta, in particular – will be overjoyed that Saliba is at their disposal on a weekly basis, given how impeccably reliable he has become over the years. If they are to reign victorious on May 19, Saliba should be inundated with ‘thank you’ messages.