According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have big concerns about William Saliba’s injury, after the defender suffered “serious ‘structural damage’” to his lower back.

There are also worries about the repercussions if the defender plays again in the Premier League this season.

The Frenchman suffered the injury while in action against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League, with Saliba substituted midway through the game.

That was his 33rd match for Arsenal this season, showing just how integral he has been to their success this campaign.

He has since missed five Premier League games for the Gunners, with Arsenal suffering a downturn in form without him at the back.

Mikel Arteta: Saliba not progressing as fast as expected

Three draws in a row and two wins before that might not seem like a disastrous run of form, but it’s a big concern when you are in a title race.

Arsenal gave up two-goal leads twice in consecutive weeks and had to come from 3-1 down at home against Southampton to salvage a point on Friday night.

Those results have seen title rivals Manchester City close the gap at the top of the league to just five points, with the Citizens having two games in hand on the Gunners.

The London side’s loss of form has coincided with Saliba’s absence, but Arteta has recently said that he does not want to rush the centre-back’s return to the pitch.

“He is not progressing as quick as we hoped,” he said, as per The Guardian.

“It’s a bit delicate and we want to be very certain when we push him that he is ready to absorb the load and the risk that we will take and at the moment that’s not possible to do.”

Nightmare news for Arsenal fans

And now, fresh news appears to reveal the extent of Saliba’s injury.

The Mail has reported that there is concern at Arsenal that the damage could be exacerbated if he returns too soon.

Sources reportedly told the paper that the defender has “structural damage” to his lower back that has also caused concern to one of his lumbar discs.

As a result, the defender is expected to miss Wednesday’s monster match against Man City, where three points are essential if Arsenal want to have a chance of winning a first league title in nearly 20 years.

That news also appears to have been confirmed by The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Mail's report describes Saliba as being “desperate” to play again for the Gunners, and that he has returned to grass in the last few days following an “intense treatment process.”

However, Arsenal will not want their player out injured for even longer, so they will continue to manage his return to action.

It means that Rob Holding and Gabriel are likely to continue their partnership when the Gunners travel to Manchester for Wednesday night's match.