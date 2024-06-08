Highlights William Saliba has named Virgil van Dijk as the best Premier League centre-back.

William Saliba has named the Premier League's best centre-back as Virgil van Dijk in the build up to EURO 2024, with the Dutchman having completed another trophy-winning season at Anfield - though the young Arsenal star believes he is in the 'top three' centre-backs in the English top-flight after the Gunners' defensively astute campaign.

Saliba joined Arsenal in 2019 under Unai Emery, and took some time to get going at the Emirates Stadium in his first few seasons at the club by embarking on three separate loan spells - all in France, as he joined Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille in a trio of moves back to his home country. But 2022/23 was the campaign where he finally found his way into the Gunners' first-team, and he hasn't looked back since with a series of mature, athletic displays. But whilst the Arsenal man believes he is right up there, Van Dijk takes the crown in his eyes - naming the Liverpool star as "the boss".

Saliba: Van Dijk "Is The Boss"

Saliba believes the Dutchman is the Premier League's best defender

Speaking to L'Equipe ahead of this summer's tournament in Germany, Saliba said that Van Dijk makes strikers 'scared' to take him on. He said:

“[Virgil] Van Dijk has aura. He's the boss. He commands everything. You can feel he's scaring strikers away. And I'm starting to feel the same way. “I think I am in the top three [defenders in the league]. We finished with the best defence. I watch a lot of matches. I am a very humble person but last season, just like this season, I am in the top three defenders. “I need to continue to work to go even higher. In terms of concentration, I am a lot better. Before, I could play a top match but in one phase of play, I slept a bit. That is no longer the case. I am always on alert.”

Van Dijk and Saliba Are Extremely Similar Players

Both play in similar fashions to slow attackers down

There are certainly similarities in the way that Saliba plays when putting him against Van Dijk. Both are naturally tall and athletic, strong in the air and quick. But it's the strides that they take across the backline that draw equal comparisons; with their ability to get back and slow defenders down simply by jockeying them that are so similar when watching.

William Saliba's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 =1st Aerial Duels Won 1.9 3rd Clearances Per Game 2.1 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.1 7th Blocks Per Game 0.4 3rd Match rating 6.85 9th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 08/06/2024

At teams who are both on the front foot for most of the game, their backlines must be quick to avoid counter-attacks when piling men forward; and with Van Dijk having mastered that craft for Liverpool prior to his knee injury in 2020 against Everton, the Reds did feel unstoppable - hence why they went on a run of 27 wins in just 28 games in the 2019/20 Premier League campaign prior to their shock loss against Watford just before COVID-19 disrupted the season.

With Arsenal's young team slowly getting to the levels that Liverpool produced at their height under Jurgen Klopp, naturally there are comparisons to Saliba and Van Dijk, which may be why the Frenchman idolises Van Dijk so much.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: William Saliba played in every single Premier League game for Arsenal this season.

All he needs to do now is add trophies to his cabinet at the Emirates Stadium; Van Dijk has won four major domestic trophies at Liverpool alongside the Champions League and Saliba will be hoping to produce similar at a much younger age than he was when Van Dijk began his trophy haul.

