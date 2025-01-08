VAR took just seven seconds to confirm that Brighton's controversial penalty against Arsenal was the correct decision, with PGMOL chief Howard Webb now doubling down on that call. With the Gunners leading 1-0 and poised to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool, Joao Pedro and William Saliba clashed heads in the penalty area. Despite Saliba making contact with the ball, referee Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty.

Arsenal have become a focal point for VAR controversy this season, with red cards to Saliba, Declan Rice, and Leandro Trossard earlier in the campaign sparking widespread debate and accusations of injustice. This latest incident was no different, as Gunners fans quickly voiced familiar complaints, claiming that a penalty for a head clash would never be given again.

The audio between the on-field referee and the VAR team at Stockley Park has now been released. While many might have assumed it took considerable deliberation to reach the correct decision, that wasn’t the case. In the end, the decision was clear-cut, and Webb explained why during his appearance on the latest Match Officials Mic'd Up episode with Michael Owen.

Related Premier League Teams Ranked by How Much They've Time Wasted in 24/25 Despite the revelry around Arsenal's use of the dark arts, they have not wasted the most time in the Premier League this season.

VAR Audio For Joao Pedro Penalty Released

Just because it's rare doesn't mean it's wrong, says PGMOL Chief

After carefully considering his final decision, Anthony Taylor takes four seconds before blowing his whistle, pointing to the spot, and saying: "He's headed his head. Penalty is the on-field decision." Just a second later, VAR responds: "Clear. Clear penalty. Head on head."

After conducting their standard checks to ensure nothing was overlooked in the buildup, VAR confirms its decision and awards the penalty. Watch the full sequence below:

Speaking on the programme, Webb agreed with the decision to award the penalty, claiming Saliba's touch on the ball was irrelevant as the ball hit the defender. According to Webb, Saliba didn't "play" the ball despite the contact and Pedro "might" have regained possession despite Saliba's intervention taking the ball away from the Brighton attacker.

"It's a late contact by someone who hasn't played the ball himself. The ball has touched him, but he's not played it. When you break it down in that way, it's a foul."

While attempting to justify the correct decision was made, Webb argued Arsenal were given a similar penalty in the same fixture last season, when Gabriel Jesus was awarded a penalty despite Tariq Lamptey touching the ball just before bringing him down last April.

"Jesus was still moving onto that ball in the same way Pedro might have been moving onto that ball," claimed Webb. "There are similarities in terms of that touch, yes that touch occurred but it doesn't negate the award of a penalty kick in either case. Both are penalty kicks."